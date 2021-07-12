Shane Codd returns with infectious new single ‘Always On My Mind’ featuring Charlotte Haining

MUMBAI: Irish superstar Shane Codd follows up his global smash ‘Get Out My Head’ featuring singer-songwriter Charlotte Haining with new single ‘Always On My Mind’, out 9th July.
Channelling his staple vocal-laced, piano-driven energy that made his debut offering so special, ‘Always On My Mind’ is the work of a young producer with talent far beyond his years
A certified hit, ‘Get Out My Head’ has amassed over 125 million global streams and counting, gone platinum in his native Ireland and broken into the UK Official Chart Top 10, peaking at #6. Heavily supported by an array of tastemakers including Capital FM selector’s Coco Cole and Mistajam, KISS FM’s Charlie Tee and BBC Radio 1’s Scott Mills, the track is currently the biggest song in UK radio in 2021 and was a US Dance Radio #1, as well as Slam FM’s biggest airplay track in the Netherlands.
Heavily influenced by the 90s and early-2000s dance sound, Shane Codd’s first big break came when he became a finalist at the 2018 ‘Breakout Producer’ competition held by famous Irish DJ Mark McCabe. He has since performed in cities and towns across his native Ireland, also receiving airplay from popular Irish station SPIN 1038.
A second infectious dance-pop single in quick succession, ‘Always On My Mind’ shows that Shane Codd continues to build his reputation as the breakthrough Dance act of 2021.
MUMBAI: Nightclubs risk ‘falling at the last hurdle’ because of culture grant failingsread more
MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s loved Socio-Commerce App, has partnered with the popular Punjabi musicread more
MUMBAI: On July 8th , Amazon Prime Video is celebrating Prime Day Show, a a three-part special feread more
MUMBAI: Viacom18 Media, India’s youngest and leading media conglomerate, continues to raise the bread more
MUMBAI: 9X Media has appointed senior media strategist and journalistPriyanka Sinha Jha as Sr.read more
MUMBAI: Irish superstar Shane Codd follows up his global smash ‘Get Out My Head’ featuring singer-songwriter Charlotte Haining with new single ‘...read more
MUMBAI: Swedish DJ and producer Milwin has unveiled his latest single ‘Hostage’, out Friday 9th July. Hot off the back of his first single of 2021 ‘...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Lorde says quitting social media has been a "divine" experience. "It has been divine, I really enjoy it. I'm a shy and sensitive...read more
MUMBAI: Socialite and entrepreneur Paris Hilton has showcased how to work like a "boss babe" in a video she shared on social media. Paris posted a...read more
MUMBAI: Zaara Yesmin recently took to her social media dropping her latest song ‘Is Tarah Aashiqui Ka’, a recreation of a 90’s song featuring Raveena...read more