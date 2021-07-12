For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  12 Jul 2021 17:25 |  By RnMTeam

Shane Codd returns with infectious new single ‘Always On My Mind’ featuring Charlotte Haining

MUMBAI: Irish superstar Shane Codd follows up his global smash ‘Get Out My Head’ featuring singer-songwriter Charlotte Haining with new single ‘Always On My Mind’, out 9th July.

Channelling his staple vocal-laced, piano-driven energy that made his debut offering so special, ‘Always On My Mind’ is the work of a young producer with talent far beyond his years

A certified hit, ‘Get Out My Head’ has amassed over 125 million global streams and counting, gone platinum in his native Ireland and broken into the UK Official Chart Top 10, peaking at #6. Heavily supported by an array of tastemakers including Capital FM selector’s Coco Cole and Mistajam, KISS FM’s Charlie Tee and BBC Radio 1’s Scott Mills, the track is currently the biggest song in UK radio in 2021 and was a US Dance Radio #1, as well as Slam FM’s biggest airplay track in the Netherlands.

Heavily influenced by the 90s and early-2000s dance sound, Shane Codd’s first big break came when he became a finalist at the 2018 ‘Breakout Producer’ competition held by famous Irish DJ Mark McCabe. He has since performed in cities and towns across his native Ireland, also receiving airplay from popular Irish station SPIN 1038.

A second infectious dance-pop single in quick succession, ‘Always On My Mind’ shows that Shane Codd continues to build his reputation as the breakthrough Dance act of 2021.

Tags
Shane Codd Get Out My Head Singer songwriter Charlotte HainingAlways On My Mind
