News |  12 Jul 2021 17:23 |  By RnMTeam

Rising producer Milwin drops new single ‘Hostage’

MUMBAI: Swedish DJ and producer Milwin has unveiled his latest single ‘Hostage’, out Friday 9th July.

Hot off the back of his first single of 2021 ‘Glowing Up’, Milwin continues his streak of releasing top quality music with his biggest release to date. An electronic dance track with deep bass cuts, ‘Hostage’ is accompanied by the sensational vocals of Norwegian singer-songwriter Frida Amundsen, channeling an infectious dancefloor energy.

Speaking about the track, Milwin explains: "I’m very excited to share ‘Hostage’ with the world, it's my favourite track so far. The track continued to grow as I worked on it in the studio - I love how the second break came out before the last drop. Frida, who sings on the track, is an amazing singer-songwriter, she knew what I was looking for and delivered a powerful song.”

An extremely talented, diverse producer and DJ performer, Milwin is on track to surpass the 1 million monthly streams mark on Spotify, having released music on revered labels Spinnin, Universal, Perfect Havoc, Kitsune, DiscoWax and Loudkult.

His 2020 single ‘New Levels’, with fellow Swede Tobtok, has received overwhelming support, such as ‘Tune Of The Week’ on BBC Radio 1 and has a combined stream of 15 million, 50,000 Shazams, Top 40 Itunes UK, with over 5k radio spins and 45m radio impressions in UK alone. Milwin also released a new Youtube series, ‘The Milwin Show’, last month as he continues his ascent through the dance music ranks.

One of Norway’s most established singer-songwriters, Frida Amundsen is best known for 2011 smash ‘Closer’, a track that has racked up 11 million Spotify streams. In the years since she has released two studio albums and collaborated with dance music stars Afrojack and Jewelz & Sparks.

Another exciting track from one of Europe’s most promising producers, ‘Hostage’ is destined to become one of the summer’s hottest tracks.

music
Games