Rising producer Milwin drops new single ‘Hostage’

MUMBAI: Swedish DJ and producer Milwin has unveiled his latest single ‘Hostage’, out Friday 9th July.
Hot off the back of his first single of 2021 ‘Glowing Up’, Milwin continues his streak of releasing top quality music with his biggest release to date. An electronic dance track with deep bass cuts, ‘Hostage’ is accompanied by the sensational vocals of Norwegian singer-songwriter Frida Amundsen, channeling an infectious dancefloor energy.
Speaking about the track, Milwin explains: "I’m very excited to share ‘Hostage’ with the world, it's my favourite track so far. The track continued to grow as I worked on it in the studio - I love how the second break came out before the last drop. Frida, who sings on the track, is an amazing singer-songwriter, she knew what I was looking for and delivered a powerful song.”
An extremely talented, diverse producer and DJ performer, Milwin is on track to surpass the 1 million monthly streams mark on Spotify, having released music on revered labels Spinnin, Universal, Perfect Havoc, Kitsune, DiscoWax and Loudkult.
His 2020 single ‘New Levels’, with fellow Swede Tobtok, has received overwhelming support, such as ‘Tune Of The Week’ on BBC Radio 1 and has a combined stream of 15 million, 50,000 Shazams, Top 40 Itunes UK, with over 5k radio spins and 45m radio impressions in UK alone. Milwin also released a new Youtube series, ‘The Milwin Show’, last month as he continues his ascent through the dance music ranks.
One of Norway’s most established singer-songwriters, Frida Amundsen is best known for 2011 smash ‘Closer’, a track that has racked up 11 million Spotify streams. In the years since she has released two studio albums and collaborated with dance music stars Afrojack and Jewelz & Sparks.
Another exciting track from one of Europe’s most promising producers, ‘Hostage’ is destined to become one of the summer’s hottest tracks.
MUMBAI: Nightclubs risk ‘falling at the last hurdle’ because of culture grant failingsread more
MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s loved Socio-Commerce App, has partnered with the popular Punjabi musicread more
MUMBAI: On July 8th , Amazon Prime Video is celebrating Prime Day Show, a a three-part special feread more
MUMBAI: Viacom18 Media, India’s youngest and leading media conglomerate, continues to raise the bread more
MUMBAI: 9X Media has appointed senior media strategist and journalistPriyanka Sinha Jha as Sr.read more
MUMBAI: Singer Lorde says quitting social media has been a "divine" experience. "It has been divine, I really enjoy it. I'm a shy and sensitive...read more
MUMBAI: Socialite and entrepreneur Paris Hilton has showcased how to work like a "boss babe" in a video she shared on social media. Paris posted a...read more
MUMBAI: Zaara Yesmin recently took to her social media dropping her latest song ‘Is Tarah Aashiqui Ka’, a recreation of a 90’s song featuring Raveena...read more
MUMBAI: India and Indianness have been the focus of our pop culture over the past few years, and rapper Badshah seems quite in sync with the notion...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik took to social media on Sunday to share a piece of advice for younger musicians. In a tweet posted on Sunday afternoon,...read more