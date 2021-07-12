For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  12 Jul 2021 16:10 |  By RnMTeam

Raftaar’s Protege Yunan Ropes In Krissann Barretto On His New Single ‘Slay’

MUMBAI For those teens just looking for a romantic ear worm to blast in their bedroom, singer Yunan might have a bop in there as well. Resurfacing from the pandemic hiatus, the Sony Music India signee premiered his first solo release of 2021 titled ‘Slay’.

Teaming up once again with Deep Kalsi, a long-time collaborator from the Kalamkaar camp, on this simplistically sweet single, Yunan marries his pop roots with his more recent hip hop sensibilities and slays the house down with vocal punch in this perfectly commercial Hindi release.

Singing over a flirty, playful beat, the Mumbai-based artist talks about an adorable story of a couple in love who slay as a couple in his idiosyncratic bubble-gum pop style.

The music video choregraphed by Ruel Dausan Varindani stars popular model-turned- television actress Krissann Barretto who shares a sizzling on-screen chemistry with Yunan and fluently brings to life the slick lyrics penned by Raftaar.

Speaking on the track Yunan expands, “My music has always bene inspired by the ideology of love. This single is nothing but about the pure heat of being in love and being proud about your chemistry with your partner. I’ve always believed that couples that slay together stay together. I’m extremely grateful and blessed that the single has garnered #12 spot in Asia and #24 spot in the world under the most viewed videos upon release.”

An excited Krissann Barretto who marks her debut collaboration with the young artist who shares a similar reality television background as her elaborates further, “Honestly the first time I heard the track I knew intuitively that it would be a super hit! All my friends are already hooked to it. I’ve been playing the song to everyone I’ve met and they are all jamming to it – it’s catchy, it’s cool and easily my favourite Hindi song! The staff at the hotel where I’m currently staying at is also hooked onto it and is playing it on repeat as we speak!”

The 20-something budding pop talent comes along with this absolute banger that is perfect for whatever party or get together you're having. You want love in the air? Turn this up.

The millennial pop star who has been mentored by leading rapper Raftaar, successfully raked in over 2 million streams for his maiden single ‘Saath’, a Gen Z song about living and loving in the moment, that released early last year.

Tags
Singer Yunan Sony Music India Slay Raftaar
Related news
News | 12 Jul 2021

Dua Lipa gets sued by Paparazzi for posting photo without authorisation

MUMBAI: Paparazzi are always on their toes when it comes to spotting celebrities and capturing their looks. Airport looks are one of the many favourites of photographers, with ‘Airport Fashion’ becoming popular in the last few years.

read more
News | 09 Jul 2021

Ariana Grande and Ty Dolla $ign performed 'safety net' for VEVO Live

MUMBAI: The combination of Ariana Grande and Ty Dolla $ign have come together for Grande’s Official Live Performance Series.

read more
News | 08 Jul 2021

Dhvani Bhanushali launched Covid care isolation centre by Ashia- Hope for life Foundation

MUMBAI: Mumbai’s Kalina university will soon be home to the city’s most hygienic, professionally managed and free of cost Covid care Isolation centre, ‘International Students Hostel Isolation Centre,’ (for the under-priviliged) set up by Ashia - Hope for Life Foundation in association with MCGM.

read more
News | 07 Jul 2021

Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus bonds during fun theme park outing

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus recently stepped out for a fun-filled outing at the Space Jam: A New Legacy party at Six Flags' Magic Mountain in Valencia, Calif.

read more
News | 07 Jul 2021

Selena Gomez looks gorgeous in Bikinis from new collab with BFF

MUMBAI: When you're ready for another Selena Gomez swimwear collab, come and get it. A new collection for her BFF and former assistant Theresa Marie Mingus and her business partner Morgan Brutocao's swimwear brand La'Mariette is set to launch on Saturday, July 3.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Chingari collaborates with Gringo Entertainments to support Independent Artists, regional music and brought forth Punjabi Music Culture to the mega platform

MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s loved Socio-Commerce App, has partnered with the popular Punjabi musicread more

News
Amazon Prime Video is all set to entertain you with some electrifying performances as it ropes in global artists - Billie Eilish, H.E.R and Kid Cudi as part of the Prime Day Show extravaganza

MUMBAI: On July 8th , Amazon Prime Video is celebrating Prime Day Show, a a three-part special feread more

News
Viacom18 enters into a strategic partnership with LaLiga; MTV India will now be the exclusive home of the legendary football league

MUMBAI: Viacom18 Media, India’s youngest and leading media conglomerate, continues to raise the bread more

News
9X Media appoints Priyanka Sinha Jha as Sr. VP & Head of SpotboyE

MUMBAI: 9X Media has appointed senior media strategist and journalistPriyanka Sinha Jha as Sr.read more

News
Everything Spotify in the month of June 2021

MUMBAI: Keeping you in our minds in everything we do, we continue to bring you a comprehensive sread more

top# 5 articles

1
New beginnings for the IPRS with Kobalt coming on board as the first International Publisher

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), the only copyright society in India,representing the authors, composers, and publishers...read more

2
Eldé returns with 'Here We Go' official video

MUMBAI: West London singer-songwriter Eldé returns with a new video for her latest single, "Here We Go," released last Friday July 2nd, via Ultra...read more

3
Boris Brejcha teams up with Ginger for 'Take A Ride'

MUMBAI: International dance music icon Boris Brejcha has joined forces with long-term collaborator Ginger on new single "Take A Ride," out today via...read more

4
Raftaar’s Protege Yunan Ropes In Krissann Barretto On His New Single ‘Slay’

MUMBAI For those teens just looking for a romantic ear worm to blast in their bedroom, singer Yunan might have a bop in there as well. Resurfacing...read more

5
Space Rangers brings 'POPPIN' collab with Danny Quest

MUMBAI: LA-based duo Space Rangers are back with their second single under Ultra Records titled “POPPIN” made in collaboration with Danny Quest, out...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games