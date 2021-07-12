Raftaar’s Protege Yunan Ropes In Krissann Barretto On His New Single ‘Slay’

MUMBAI For those teens just looking for a romantic ear worm to blast in their bedroom, singer Yunan might have a bop in there as well. Resurfacing from the pandemic hiatus, the Sony Music India signee premiered his first solo release of 2021 titled ‘Slay’.

Teaming up once again with Deep Kalsi, a long-time collaborator from the Kalamkaar camp, on this simplistically sweet single, Yunan marries his pop roots with his more recent hip hop sensibilities and slays the house down with vocal punch in this perfectly commercial Hindi release.

Singing over a flirty, playful beat, the Mumbai-based artist talks about an adorable story of a couple in love who slay as a couple in his idiosyncratic bubble-gum pop style.

The music video choregraphed by Ruel Dausan Varindani stars popular model-turned- television actress Krissann Barretto who shares a sizzling on-screen chemistry with Yunan and fluently brings to life the slick lyrics penned by Raftaar.

Speaking on the track Yunan expands, “My music has always bene inspired by the ideology of love. This single is nothing but about the pure heat of being in love and being proud about your chemistry with your partner. I’ve always believed that couples that slay together stay together. I’m extremely grateful and blessed that the single has garnered #12 spot in Asia and #24 spot in the world under the most viewed videos upon release.”

An excited Krissann Barretto who marks her debut collaboration with the young artist who shares a similar reality television background as her elaborates further, “Honestly the first time I heard the track I knew intuitively that it would be a super hit! All my friends are already hooked to it. I’ve been playing the song to everyone I’ve met and they are all jamming to it – it’s catchy, it’s cool and easily my favourite Hindi song! The staff at the hotel where I’m currently staying at is also hooked onto it and is playing it on repeat as we speak!”

The 20-something budding pop talent comes along with this absolute banger that is perfect for whatever party or get together you're having. You want love in the air? Turn this up.

The millennial pop star who has been mentored by leading rapper Raftaar, successfully raked in over 2 million streams for his maiden single ‘Saath’, a Gen Z song about living and loving in the moment, that released early last year.