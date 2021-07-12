Quitting social media has been 'divine':Singer Lorde

MUMBAI: Singer Lorde says quitting social media has been a "divine" experience.
"It has been divine, I really enjoy it. I'm a shy and sensitive person. It has a lot of information, I realise how I was just pummelling myself with headlines and thoughts from other people all day and it did not give me much room to have ideas or brainstorm things. I am very grateful for that now," she said on Australian radio show "Ash London Live".
Lorde, whose real name is Ella Yelich-O'Connor, however notes quitting social media has a drawback, too. It becomes tough staying in touch with what friends are up to, she said according to reports femalefirst.co.uk.
"The only thing I do think is that I underestimated how much of my friends' loves I kept up with on Instagram. People don't really tell you what they're up to, they just tell everyone via a story. That's how people stay connected. I really have to make friend dates. I've been calendaring people's birthdays now," she said.
(Source: IANS)
