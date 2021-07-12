Paris Hilton shows 'how to work like a boss babe'

MUMBAI: Socialite and entrepreneur Paris Hilton has showcased how to work like a "boss babe" in a video she shared on social media.
Paris posted a clip on Instagram on Monday morning according to India time. In the clip, Paris is seen dressed in a signature pink outfit, sitting in her pink car.
In the video, she is seen giving advice on how to work.
She suggested: "Wear diamond rings to divert the glare of direct sunlight, add sparkle when you're in the driver seat by wearing sliv gloves, take work calls on the speaker or leave early to have time to pull over. Arrive and get 10."
"How To Work Like A Boss Babe (In The Pink Bentley) #LovesIt" Paris wrote as caption.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Nightclubs risk ‘falling at the last hurdle’ because of culture grant failingsread more
MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s loved Socio-Commerce App, has partnered with the popular Punjabi musicread more
MUMBAI: On July 8th , Amazon Prime Video is celebrating Prime Day Show, a a three-part special feread more
MUMBAI: Viacom18 Media, India’s youngest and leading media conglomerate, continues to raise the bread more
MUMBAI: 9X Media has appointed senior media strategist and journalistPriyanka Sinha Jha as Sr.read more
MUMBAI: Zaara Yesmin recently took to her social media dropping her latest song ‘Is Tarah Aashiqui Ka’, a recreation of a 90’s song featuring Raveena...read more
MUMBAI: India and Indianness have been the focus of our pop culture over the past few years, and rapper Badshah seems quite in sync with the notion...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik took to social media on Sunday to share a piece of advice for younger musicians. In a tweet posted on Sunday afternoon,...read more
MUMBAI For those teens just looking for a romantic ear worm to blast in their bedroom, singer Yunan might have a bop in there as well. Resurfacing...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Lorde says quitting social media has been a "divine" experience. "It has been divine, I really enjoy it. I'm a shy and sensitive...read more