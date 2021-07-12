For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  12 Jul 2021 12:00

Malsons’ latest with Shashwat Sachdev , Shirley Setia and Romys neo-pop love number Tenu Vekhan Da is the love ballad of 2021

MUMBAI: The one genre that has everyone raving recently is Lo-fi and Bollywood’s very own music connoisseur musician Shashwat Sachdev seems to be taking the lead in the beat with his vivacious new album Sha. The newest offering from his eight-part album is the brand new love ballad Tenu Vekhan Da. Staying true to his style, the musician has conjured it up as a Punjabi pop number subverting the rules of the genre he is dabbling in. Composed and produced by Sachdev and performed by him along with Shirley Setia and Romy with Rishab Rikhiram Sharma on the sitar and Kumaars lyrics the song has a distinct haunting melody. Staying true to his style, it’s an addictive number that is soothing and peppy in equal measures.

Sachdev, who is a National Award winning music composer, known for his terrific work in films like Uri and Veere di wedding has taken his music to the next level with this pop tracks in the album. Breathing life into the soulful words of Kumaar, he has conjured a magical number.

Speaking about it, he says, “ Ik tu hi sona is an uplifting love ballad made for romantic audiophiles. We have kept the song production such that it will appeal to music lovers across the board. The main motto with the album is to suggest to every collaborator and listener that their sound is here. We have tried to create the track in keeping with the beats of the album which is modern yet neo. With future bass influences, we’ve kept a keen eye on the sound quality. Of course, the words truly elevate the album lyrically as we discuss modern love and the laurels, pain and pangs journey we go through.”

Shirley tells us Shashwat and I had wanted to collaborate for a long time and I'm truly happy it happened with this song!
And even the lyrics penned by Kumaar sir are super cute and i am grateful to be collaborating with him for the first time too!It is a unique love song that has different meditative vibe to it. The nature of the song is such that it transports you to a different plane. And that’s truly the motive of music. We have sung this number with a lot of love and heart and we hope it connects with our listeners the same way. Every once in a while comes by a track that gives a fresh perspective on things and this one gave me a fresh gaze at all things love.”

Shivam founder of Malson
Sha is a genius! We at Malsons are extremely proud to present Sha’s Tenu Vekhan Da which has Shirley’s melodious voice leading the way. I believe Romy is a hidden gem of our generation, and his time to shine is here. Sha has this magnetic energy which drives our country’s most enigmatic artists to him and we have some exciting things in store for the listeners globally.

