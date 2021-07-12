Gen64 drops new hip hop single : 'Comme Des Garçons'

MUMBAI: Gen64's Comme Des Garcons, their first single on Surrey-based label Snakes x Ladders, started with a simple inspiration - one of the trio was wearing shoes by the iconic Japanese brand in the studio. With a focal point in mind, Mani relates "we started immediately coming up with melodies and flows. Lush and I started writing while DEYS mapped the beat out and added touches to compliment the flows. We recorded the song and I mixed it all in a few hours.". The upbeat, euphoric banger by the alt hip-hop group from Toronto reeks of summer - bubbly, falling in love and "my Comme Des Garcons".
GEN64 is an alternative hip-hop group based in Toronto, Canada, with vocals from Lush
Lightyear and Mani, and production by DEYS. By producing, writing, mixing, and
mastering their own music, the trio is able to experiment across genres while always
maintaining a signature sound. With “64” being an ode to Nintendo 64, the brand
incorporates nostalgic elements and retro aesthetics to serve as a foundation for their
unique approach to music.
The three met in high school and began collaborating under the moniker “Childhood”, generating local buzz around their fresh and genuine content. A decade later, the group
has evolved both creatively and sonically. They now move towards establishing
themselves as innovators in the music industry, especially among South Asian artists
across the globe.
GEN64 blends sounds from hip-hop, R&B, alternative, electronic, afrobeat and more.
Some of their inspirations include Childish Gambino, Young Thug, 070 Shake, Majid
Jordan, BROCKHAMPTON, and Tyler, The Creator.
