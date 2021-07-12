For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  12 Jul 2021 11:57

Dua Lipa gets sued by Paparazzi for posting photo without authorisation

MUMBAI: Paparazzi are always on their toes when it comes to spotting celebrities and capturing their looks. Airport looks are one of the many favourites of photographers, with ‘Airport Fashion’ becoming popular in the last few years. A lot of hard work and effort goes behind the work too, as the photographers wait for hours just to get a glimpse of the celebrity. In the last few years, several paparazzi firms have sued celebrities for sharing pictures, which feature them, on their Instagram feed. Gigi Hadid, Liam Hemsworth, Khloe Kardashian, Ariana Grande, and Justin Bieber are some of the big names who have faced legal suits from paparazzi firms. Now, the recent celebrity to join the list is English singer and songwriter, Dua Lipa. She had shared the image on her Instagram account on February 07, 2019. In the now-deleted post, the star was seen standing in line, clutching her airline ticket and passport, and she wore an oversize hat. While posting the photo she had written in the caption, “I’ll be living under big fluffy hats until further notice."
Integral Images claimed that Lipa has profited from the photo as she had shared it on her Instagram feed, which acts as a marketing tool for her music albums. According to US court documents, the singer was clicked queuing at an airport in February 2019. She later shared the snap with her fans via her Instagram handle “without permission or authorisation".

BBC News reported that the company is seeking damage of $150,000, that is, Rs. 11,173,595.36 and has asked for a jury trial. Integral Images have also urged for an order that will prevent Lipa from further acts of infringement, as well as legal costs.
The records of the US Copyright Office said that Integral Images had applied to register a copyright for the images and the request was granted on February 20, 2021. This is after Lipa had shared the photo on her Instagram handle. However, the paparazzi firm claims that Lipa “knowingly" shared the photo on social media without permission.

Court documents have further claimed that her Instagram account is “monetised" and has content that is designed to increase her followers. The document read that these followers are directed to “consume and purchase her content."

