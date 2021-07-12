For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  12 Jul 2021 19:15 |  By RnMTeam

Check out the recreation of 90’s ‘Is Tarah Aashiqui Ka’ featuring actress Zaara Yesmin

MUMBAI: Zaara Yesmin recently took to her social media dropping her latest song ‘Is Tarah Aashiqui Ka’, a recreation of a 90’s song featuring Raveena Tondon and Saif Ali Khan.

The actress is seen in a hot avatar alongside Siddharth Gupta where the chemistry between the two is already grabbing immense eyeballs.

Zaara Yesmin is known for giving hit music videos and with Is Tarah Aashiqui Ka she has certainly raised the bar. From acing the dance moves to looking drop dead gorgeous, the actress has left no stone unturned to surprise her fans yet again.

She has been featured in more than 25 songs in Bollywood & Punjab music industries. The diva has worked with renowned singers like Guru Randhawa, Darshan Raval, Wadali Brothers, Preet Harpal, Master Saleem, Falak Shabir, Shaan, Amit Mishra, Palak mucchal, Payal Dev, ikka, Jyotica Tangri, Sachet Tandon, Dev Negi & amongst many others. In 2021, She Made her debut in the Kannada movie “Superstar”. She played the role opposite of the famous Kannada cinema actor Uppendra’s son Niranjan Sudhindra.

On the work front, Zaara is currently busy working on her upcoming films and web shows that currently in the pipeline.

https://youtu.be/e8W2ByH9BCk

Tags
Is Tarah Aashiqui Ka actress Zaara Yesmin
Related news
News | 01 Apr 2021

Actress Shwetta Parashar new song crosses two lakh views!

MUMBAI: 2021 seems to be a good year for ‘Suicide or Murder’ actress Shwetta Parashar as she has many new releases in her kitty. One of the recent releases is her new song ‘Whisky Di Bottle’ that was shot in the year 2018.

read more
News | 11 Mar 2021

We believe in giving wings to talented people: Pawan Chawla on raising a platform to support talent

MUMBAI: Pawan Chawla, Producer & Founder of a Leading celebrity company P&M Movies will be producing for a series of music videos for singer-producer Ankit Tiwari. This series is going to be shot in North India in the coming months.

read more
News | 30 Jan 2021

Ashley Tisdale looks back at being judged for her nose job

MUMBAI: Actress- singer Ashley Tisdale had a rhinoplasty procedure over a decade ago and she said that she was judged and made to feel ashamed after the nose job, which she went for in order to correct an ongoing health issue.

read more
News | 29 Dec 2020

'Dil Da Khayal' is close to my heart says Goldie Sohel

MUMBAI: Young artiste from Guwahati Goldie Sohel wrote, composed and sung, a romantic single 'Dil Da Khayal' featuring the actress Rose Sardana. The composition has a nice blend of ghazal and a romantic ballad which brings the soulful old-school vibe with a modern approach.

read more
News | 15 Dec 2020

Demi Lovato misses late co-star Naya Rivera

MUMBAI: Singer and actress Demi Lovato has shared a post about missing her late co-star Naya Rivera. Lovato took to her Instagram Stories to share videos from her weekend hike.

read more

RnM Biz

News
NTIA warn that nightclubs are at risk because of culture grant failings

MUMBAI: Nightclubs risk ‘falling at the last hurdle’ because of culture grant failingsread more

News
Chingari collaborates with Gringo Entertainments to support Independent Artists, regional music and brought forth Punjabi Music Culture to the mega platform

MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s loved Socio-Commerce App, has partnered with the popular Punjabi musicread more

News
Amazon Prime Video is all set to entertain you with some electrifying performances as it ropes in global artists - Billie Eilish, H.E.R and Kid Cudi as part of the Prime Day Show extravaganza

MUMBAI: On July 8th , Amazon Prime Video is celebrating Prime Day Show, a a three-part special feread more

News
Viacom18 enters into a strategic partnership with LaLiga; MTV India will now be the exclusive home of the legendary football league

MUMBAI: Viacom18 Media, India’s youngest and leading media conglomerate, continues to raise the bread more

News
9X Media appoints Priyanka Sinha Jha as Sr. VP & Head of SpotboyE

MUMBAI: 9X Media has appointed senior media strategist and journalistPriyanka Sinha Jha as Sr.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Badshah focussed on putting Indian music on global map

MUMBAI: India and Indianness have been the focus of our pop culture over the past few years, and rapper Badshah seems quite in sync with the notion...read more

2
Armaan's advice to younger musicians: Please don't run after numbers

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik took to social media on Sunday to share a piece of advice for younger musicians. In a tweet posted on Sunday afternoon,...read more

3
Raftaar’s Protege Yunan Ropes In Krissann Barretto On His New Single ‘Slay’

MUMBAI For those teens just looking for a romantic ear worm to blast in their bedroom, singer Yunan might have a bop in there as well. Resurfacing...read more

4
Quitting social media has been 'divine':Singer Lorde

MUMBAI: Singer Lorde says quitting social media has been a "divine" experience. "It has been divine, I really enjoy it. I'm a shy and sensitive...read more

5
Paris Hilton shows 'how to work like a boss babe'

MUMBAI: Socialite and entrepreneur Paris Hilton has showcased how to work like a "boss babe" in a video she shared on social media. Paris posted a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games