Check out the recreation of 90’s ‘Is Tarah Aashiqui Ka’ featuring actress Zaara Yesmin

MUMBAI: Zaara Yesmin recently took to her social media dropping her latest song ‘Is Tarah Aashiqui Ka’, a recreation of a 90’s song featuring Raveena Tondon and Saif Ali Khan.

The actress is seen in a hot avatar alongside Siddharth Gupta where the chemistry between the two is already grabbing immense eyeballs.

Zaara Yesmin is known for giving hit music videos and with Is Tarah Aashiqui Ka she has certainly raised the bar. From acing the dance moves to looking drop dead gorgeous, the actress has left no stone unturned to surprise her fans yet again.

She has been featured in more than 25 songs in Bollywood & Punjab music industries. The diva has worked with renowned singers like Guru Randhawa, Darshan Raval, Wadali Brothers, Preet Harpal, Master Saleem, Falak Shabir, Shaan, Amit Mishra, Palak mucchal, Payal Dev, ikka, Jyotica Tangri, Sachet Tandon, Dev Negi & amongst many others. In 2021, She Made her debut in the Kannada movie “Superstar”. She played the role opposite of the famous Kannada cinema actor Uppendra’s son Niranjan Sudhindra.

On the work front, Zaara is currently busy working on her upcoming films and web shows that currently in the pipeline.

https://youtu.be/e8W2ByH9BCk