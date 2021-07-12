Badshah focussed on putting Indian music on global map

MUMBAI: India and Indianness have been the focus of our pop culture over the past few years, and rapper Badshah seems quite in sync with the notion right now.
"I am majorly going to be focussing on bringing Indian music on the global map over the coming years and let's see where it takes all of us!" Badshah told IANS.
In fact, he has been doing it already, in recent hits such as last year's controversial "Genda phool" and the recent "Paani paani".
The rapper is mostly known for his foot-tapping westernised hits with a strong bhangra flavour such as "Mercy", "Paagal", "DJ waley babu", "Abhi toh party shuru hui hai", "Kar gayi chull","She move it like", "Wakhra swag" and "Garmi". Beyond singing, he tried acting in 2019 with the Sonakshi Sinha-starrer "Khandaani Shafakhana".
Talking about what's next, he said: "Lots. Stay Tuned. You won't be disappointed, I promise."
(Source: IANS)
