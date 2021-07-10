The Nights released 'Worlds Collide'

MUMBAI: If you’re a fan of early Dusky or Australian electronic contemporaries Willaris. K and Motez (or just know what’s good for you), do yourself a favor and listen The Nights’ newest single, "Worlds Collide." The release is a yet another banging testament to the Sydney based trio’s production chops that have previously earned support from the likes of RÜFÜS DU SOL and also serves as their first release with global dance powerhouse Ultra Records. Over the past few years The Nights have built a reputation as the underground lords of evocative dance music. Everything that makes up "Worlds Collide" from the looped “Cos’ you’re all I feel” vocals to the ethereal artwork shot by the band themselves at their home Bondi Beach, reiterates the bands desire to celebrate human connection and emotion through these vivid sonic offerings. With the world slowly opening back up allowing us to get back to satisfying our innate desires to move and feel, this certainly is a timely release.
