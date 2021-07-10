Space Rangers brings 'POPPIN' collab with Danny Quest

MUMBAI: LA-based duo Space Rangers are back with their second single under Ultra Records titled “POPPIN” made in collaboration with Danny Quest, out today. Prior to “POPPIN,” Space Rangers released their first track “GUCCI LOUIS,” which is a straight up VIBE. The beat is super catchy, featuring deep, warped background tones and varied instrumentals. The vocals are deep and monotone, pairing well with the lyrics.
“POPPIN” is the second release from Space Rangers, and it’s definitely a catchy one. Featuring multiple instrumentals, a couple different voices, and upbeat, fun drops, this track is for sure one to keep on your radar. The lyrics read: “I’m invincible, metaphysical, so original; This shit I’m on ain’t typical; I got superpowers; I might go for hours; Can you handle that; This shit I’m on ain’t typical,” which pair well with the overall vibe and sounds of the song.
