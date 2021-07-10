SAYMYNAME teamed up with Cara Hart for summer track 'HAPPY PILLZ'

MUMBAI: Trailblazing HardTrap musician SAYMYNAME has teamed up with Cara Hart for the summer-ready track, "HAPPY PILLZ" out today, via Ultra Records. The rhythmic and heart-pounding track features SAYMYNAME weaving in his signature sound with melodic undertones that pairs well with Hart's lyrics. The song screams good vibes and heralds the arrival of the festival season.
Listeners can expect to see much more from the Los Angeles-area native, as SAYMYNAME gains momentum with new music and performances coming throughout 2021. “HAPPY PILLZ” is just the first of many highly anticipated releases due out this summer as SAYMYNAME gears up for his Mayhem Tour in Fall 2021.
MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s loved Socio-Commerce App, has partnered with the popular Punjabi musicread more
MUMBAI: On July 8th , Amazon Prime Video is celebrating Prime Day Show, a a three-part special feread more
MUMBAI: Viacom18 Media, India’s youngest and leading media conglomerate, continues to raise the bread more
MUMBAI: 9X Media has appointed senior media strategist and journalistPriyanka Sinha Jha as Sr.read more
MUMBAI: Keeping you in our minds in everything we do, we continue to bring you a comprehensive sread more
MUMBAI: From inspiring dancefloors to turning heads in the production realms, George Smeddles' latest single "Back to Me" exudes the elements it...read more
MUMBAI: New Jersey-based producer/DJ Chris Malinchak, who refuses to be constrained by one genre, is back with a stunning new album, Night Work,...read more
MUMBAI: On May 21, Anabel Englund released her Messing With Magic Deluxxe Edition, which featured new track "Boogie All Night," made in...read more
MUMBAI: The combination of Ariana Grande and Ty Dolla $ign have come together for Grande’s Official Live Performance Series. Ariana’s “safety net”...read more
MUMBAI: Abhijit Vaghani gives a modern twist to two iconic romantic numbers Tu Meri Zindagi - Adayein, for the second episode of this seasonread more