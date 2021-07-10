SAYMYNAME teamed up with Cara Hart for summer track 'HAPPY PILLZ'

MUMBAI: Trailblazing HardTrap musician SAYMYNAME has teamed up with Cara Hart for the summer-ready track, "HAPPY PILLZ" out today, via Ultra Records. The rhythmic and heart-pounding track features SAYMYNAME weaving in his signature sound with melodic undertones that pairs well with Hart's lyrics. The song screams good vibes and heralds the arrival of the festival season.

Listeners can expect to see much more from the Los Angeles-area native, as SAYMYNAME gains momentum with new music and performances coming throughout 2021. “HAPPY PILLZ” is just the first of many highly anticipated releases due out this summer as SAYMYNAME gears up for his Mayhem Tour in Fall 2021.