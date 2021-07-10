Listen to George Smeddles latest single 'Back To Me'

MUMBAI: From inspiring dancefloors to turning heads in the production realms, George Smeddles' latest single "Back to Me" exudes the elements it takes to make up an influential artist and that has only been proven with both his previous releases. The track features hard-hitting groovy basslines and carefully crafted melodies that are sure to get you moving. With an unmistakable sound, the track is definitely one to add to your summer playlist. Featuring regularly in massive events such as DJ Mag Live, Ministry of Sound and Do Not Sleep, not to mention his residency at London’s Egg Club, George is making a habit of performing alongside industry giants such as
Dubfire, Miguel Campbell, wAFF, Lee Foss,
Leftwing & Kody and dozens more, none of which has ever seemed to intimidate him, but only inspire him to offer up more.
MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s loved Socio-Commerce App, has partnered with the popular Punjabi musicread more
MUMBAI: On July 8th , Amazon Prime Video is celebrating Prime Day Show, a a three-part special feread more
MUMBAI: Viacom18 Media, India’s youngest and leading media conglomerate, continues to raise the bread more
MUMBAI: 9X Media has appointed senior media strategist and journalistPriyanka Sinha Jha as Sr.read more
MUMBAI: Keeping you in our minds in everything we do, we continue to bring you a comprehensive sread more
MUMBAI: New Jersey-based producer/DJ Chris Malinchak, who refuses to be constrained by one genre, is back with a stunning new album, Night Work,...read more
MUMBAI: On May 21, Anabel Englund released her Messing With Magic Deluxxe Edition, which featured new track "Boogie All Night," made in...read more
MUMBAI: From inspiring dancefloors to turning heads in the production realms, George Smeddles' latest single "Back to Me" exudes the elements it...read more
MUMBAI: The combination of Ariana Grande and Ty Dolla $ign have come together for Grande’s Official Live Performance Series. Ariana’s “safety net”...read more
MUMBAI: Abhijit Vaghani gives a modern twist to two iconic romantic numbers Tu Meri Zindagi - Adayein, for the second episode of this seasonread more