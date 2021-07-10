Listen to George Smeddles latest single 'Back To Me'

MUMBAI: From inspiring dancefloors to turning heads in the production realms, George Smeddles' latest single "Back to Me" exudes the elements it takes to make up an influential artist and that has only been proven with both his previous releases. The track features hard-hitting groovy basslines and carefully crafted melodies that are sure to get you moving. With an unmistakable sound, the track is definitely one to add to your summer playlist. Featuring regularly in massive events such as DJ Mag Live, Ministry of Sound and Do Not Sleep, not to mention his residency at London’s Egg Club, George is making a habit of performing alongside industry giants such as

Dubfire, Miguel Campbell, wAFF, Lee Foss,

Leftwing & Kody and dozens more, none of which has ever seemed to intimidate him, but only inspire him to offer up more.