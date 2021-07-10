Icona Pop and VIZE dropped 'Off Of My Mind'

MUMBAI: Global chart-topping duo Icona Pop return today with brand new music, joining forces with German producer and DJ duo VIZE on the track, “Off Of My Mind,” released today via Ultra Music. Pulsating with serious summer anthem energy, “Off Of My Mind” looks to kick off summer festival season with a real bang. Speaking about the new song, Icona Pop reveal, “We are always so excited to release new music, especially in these times. We have been locked in the studio working on a new album for what feels like forever! We’re so happy to work with VIZE on this and can’t wait to start playing live again and to share all of our new music.” On the collaboration, VIZE adds, "It was a pleasure to work on this song together with the girls from
Icona Pop. Even though we unfortunately did not have the chance to meet in person, we simply cannot wait to play this on stage. It has such a unique vibe and the vocals are so on point. We are really happy that this track finally 'sees the light.'" With the release of the new single, Icona
Pop confirmed that work has begun on a new album, a follow up to their 2013 smash sophomore album, This Is… Icona Pop, which will turn 8-years-old this September.
