GATTUSO returns with 'Save Me (Tungevaag Remix)' ft Violet Days

MUMBAI: GATTÜSO returns to Ultra Music in collaboration with Tungevaag, for a remix of his latest infectious dance single “Save Me” featuring vocalist Violet Days. The latest version of the track opens with stirring vocals, featuring bright piano chords, ambient synths, dark bass and empowering lyrics to sing along to. “Save Me”
contextualizes the complicated dynamics of losing yourself in a relationship and the empowering decision to choose you. Violet Days
stated, “This song is about being in a relationship with someone you completely lose yourself with. You’re compromising everything and paying such a high price to stay because there’s history. It’s about trying to break out of those patterns to save yourself and respect your own worth.” You won't want to miss out on this remixed VIBE!
