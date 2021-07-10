Eldé returns with 'Here We Go' official video

MUMBAI: West London singer-songwriter Eldé returns with a new video for her latest single, "Here We Go," released last Friday July 2nd, via Ultra Records.

With stripped-down production, "Here We Go" juxtaposes busy percussion and soulful melodies amidst Eldé’s effortlessly smooth vocals, suggesting that this latest release has been worth the wait. This track is nothing but chill, powerful vibes. The video, with fluttering visuals, highlights the London-native's unmistakeable sound, featuring interesting colors and filters, and the coolest girl gang you've ever seen.