For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  10 Jul 2021 18:43 |  By RnMTeam

Eldé returns with 'Here We Go' official video

MUMBAI: West London singer-songwriter Eldé returns with a new video for her latest single, "Here We Go," released last Friday July 2nd, via Ultra Records.

With stripped-down production, "Here We Go" juxtaposes busy percussion and soulful melodies amidst Eldé’s effortlessly smooth vocals, suggesting that this latest release has been worth the wait. This track is nothing but chill, powerful vibes. The video, with fluttering visuals, highlights the London-native's unmistakeable sound, featuring interesting colors and filters, and the coolest girl gang you've ever seen.

Tags
Eldé Here We Go music
Related news
News | 10 Jul 2021

DJ Chris Malinchak released 'Night Work'

MUMBAI: New Jersey-based producer/DJ Chris Malinchak, who refuses to be constrained by one genre, is back with a stunning new album, Night Work, after releasing "In My Eyes" in collaboration with Kiesza.

read more
News | 10 Jul 2021

Anabel Englund dropped 'Boogie All Night' official video with Dombresky

MUMBAI: On May 21, Anabel Englund released her Messing With Magic Deluxxe Edition, which featured new track "Boogie All Night," made in collaboration with the one and only Dombresky.

read more
News | 10 Jul 2021

Space Rangers brings 'POPPIN' collab with Danny Quest

MUMBAI: LA-based duo Space Rangers are back with their second single under Ultra Records titled “POPPIN” made in collaboration with Danny Quest, out today. Prior to “POPPIN,” Space Rangers released their first track “GUCCI LOUIS,” which is a straight up VIBE.

read more
News | 10 Jul 2021

The Nights released 'Worlds Collide'

MUMBAI: If you’re a fan of early Dusky or Australian electronic contemporaries Willaris.

read more
News | 10 Jul 2021

Listen to George Smeddles latest single 'Back To Me'

MUMBAI: From inspiring dancefloors to turning heads in the production realms, George Smeddles' latest single "Back to Me" exudes the elements it takes to make up an influential artist and that has only been proven with both his previous releases.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Chingari collaborates with Gringo Entertainments to support Independent Artists, regional music and brought forth Punjabi Music Culture to the mega platform

MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s loved Socio-Commerce App, has partnered with the popular Punjabi musicread more

News
Amazon Prime Video is all set to entertain you with some electrifying performances as it ropes in global artists - Billie Eilish, H.E.R and Kid Cudi as part of the Prime Day Show extravaganza

MUMBAI: On July 8th , Amazon Prime Video is celebrating Prime Day Show, a a three-part special feread more

News
Viacom18 enters into a strategic partnership with LaLiga; MTV India will now be the exclusive home of the legendary football league

MUMBAI: Viacom18 Media, India’s youngest and leading media conglomerate, continues to raise the bread more

News
9X Media appoints Priyanka Sinha Jha as Sr. VP & Head of SpotboyE

MUMBAI: 9X Media has appointed senior media strategist and journalistPriyanka Sinha Jha as Sr.read more

News
Everything Spotify in the month of June 2021

MUMBAI: Keeping you in our minds in everything we do, we continue to bring you a comprehensive sread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
HOLOW dropped latest single 'Comet'

MUMBAI: 20-year old HOLOW, also known as Arthur, is back to release his new single "COMET" via Ultra Records alongside artist and lyricist, Max Green...read more

2
GATTUSO returns with 'Save Me (Tungevaag Remix)' ft Violet Days

MUMBAI: GATTÜSO returns to Ultra Music in collaboration with Tungevaag, for a remix of his latest infectious dance single “Save Me” featuring...read more

3
Space Rangers brings 'POPPIN' collab with Danny Quest

MUMBAI: LA-based duo Space Rangers are back with their second single under Ultra Records titled “POPPIN” made in collaboration with Danny Quest, out...read more

4
Eldé returns with 'Here We Go' official video

MUMBAI: West London singer-songwriter Eldé returns with a new video for her latest single, "Here We Go," released last Friday July 2nd, via Ultra...read more

5
SAYMYNAME teamed up with Cara Hart for summer track 'HAPPY PILLZ'

MUMBAI: Trailblazing HardTrap musician SAYMYNAME has teamed up with Cara Hart for the summer-ready track, "HAPPY PILLZ" out today, via Ultra Records...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games