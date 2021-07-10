Eldé returns with 'Here We Go' official video

MUMBAI: West London singer-songwriter Eldé returns with a new video for her latest single, "Here We Go," released last Friday July 2nd, via Ultra Records.
With stripped-down production, "Here We Go" juxtaposes busy percussion and soulful melodies amidst Eldé’s effortlessly smooth vocals, suggesting that this latest release has been worth the wait. This track is nothing but chill, powerful vibes. The video, with fluttering visuals, highlights the London-native's unmistakeable sound, featuring interesting colors and filters, and the coolest girl gang you've ever seen.
MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s loved Socio-Commerce App, has partnered with the popular Punjabi musicread more
MUMBAI: On July 8th , Amazon Prime Video is celebrating Prime Day Show, a a three-part special feread more
MUMBAI: Viacom18 Media, India’s youngest and leading media conglomerate, continues to raise the bread more
MUMBAI: 9X Media has appointed senior media strategist and journalistPriyanka Sinha Jha as Sr.read more
MUMBAI: Keeping you in our minds in everything we do, we continue to bring you a comprehensive sread more
MUMBAI: 20-year old HOLOW, also known as Arthur, is back to release his new single "COMET" via Ultra Records alongside artist and lyricist, Max Green...read more
MUMBAI: GATTÜSO returns to Ultra Music in collaboration with Tungevaag, for a remix of his latest infectious dance single “Save Me” featuring...read more
MUMBAI: LA-based duo Space Rangers are back with their second single under Ultra Records titled “POPPIN” made in collaboration with Danny Quest, out...read more
MUMBAI: West London singer-songwriter Eldé returns with a new video for her latest single, "Here We Go," released last Friday July 2nd, via Ultra...read more
MUMBAI: Trailblazing HardTrap musician SAYMYNAME has teamed up with Cara Hart for the summer-ready track, "HAPPY PILLZ" out today, via Ultra Records...read more