DJ Chris Malinchak released 'Night Work'

MUMBAI: New Jersey-based producer/DJ Chris Malinchak, who refuses to be constrained by one genre, is back with a stunning new album, Night Work, after releasing "In My Eyes" in collaboration with Kiesza. His most ambitious project to date, Night Work is Malinchak's first original full length-album, out today via Ultra Music. In one of the songs off the album, "When The World Stops Turning," Malinchak begs the question “What do we do when the world stops turning?” Warm house melodies paired with soulful vocals offer solace to listeners looking to remember better times outside dancing with friends and loved ones. Meanwhile, "The Wah Wah Song" is an infectiously feel-good dance-pop jam. Finding the sweet spot between psychedelic and tropical, the similarly vibrant official video perfectly captures the mood of the track. ‘The Godfather of Chill,’ Chris Malinchak once again proves that he is a force to be reckoned with, this new record is one that you won't want to miss!
MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s loved Socio-Commerce App, has partnered with the popular Punjabi musicread more
MUMBAI: On July 8th , Amazon Prime Video is celebrating Prime Day Show, a a three-part special feread more
MUMBAI: Viacom18 Media, India’s youngest and leading media conglomerate, continues to raise the bread more
MUMBAI: 9X Media has appointed senior media strategist and journalistPriyanka Sinha Jha as Sr.read more
MUMBAI: Keeping you in our minds in everything we do, we continue to bring you a comprehensive sread more
MUMBAI: On May 21, Anabel Englund released her Messing With Magic Deluxxe Edition, which featured new track "Boogie All Night," made in...read more
MUMBAI: From inspiring dancefloors to turning heads in the production realms, George Smeddles' latest single "Back to Me" exudes the elements it...read more
MUMBAI: The combination of Ariana Grande and Ty Dolla $ign have come together for Grande’s Official Live Performance Series. Ariana’s “safety net”...read more
MUMBAI: Abhijit Vaghani gives a modern twist to two iconic romantic numbers Tu Meri Zindagi - Adayein, for the second episode of this seasonread more
MUMBAI: In just about one month, Philadelphia's Kississippi will release their long-awaited sophomore record, 'Mood Ring'! The project of supertalent...read more