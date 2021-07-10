DJ Chris Malinchak released 'Night Work'

MUMBAI: New Jersey-based producer/DJ Chris Malinchak, who refuses to be constrained by one genre, is back with a stunning new album, Night Work, after releasing "In My Eyes" in collaboration with Kiesza. His most ambitious project to date, Night Work is Malinchak's first original full length-album, out today via Ultra Music. In one of the songs off the album, "When The World Stops Turning," Malinchak begs the question “What do we do when the world stops turning?” Warm house melodies paired with soulful vocals offer solace to listeners looking to remember better times outside dancing with friends and loved ones. Meanwhile, "The Wah Wah Song" is an infectiously feel-good dance-pop jam. Finding the sweet spot between psychedelic and tropical, the similarly vibrant official video perfectly captures the mood of the track. ‘The Godfather of Chill,’ Chris Malinchak once again proves that he is a force to be reckoned with, this new record is one that you won't want to miss!