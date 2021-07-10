Anabel Englund dropped 'Boogie All Night' official video with Dombresky

MUMBAI: On May 21, Anabel Englund released her Messing With Magic Deluxxe Edition, which featured new track "Boogie All Night," made in collaboration with the one and only Dombresky. Last week, the pair released a dazzling, cosmic official video to go with it, featuring incredible, trippy visuals and effects, and Anabel and Dombresky dancing along the whole way through. You don't wanna miss this one!