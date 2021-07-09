Watch BTS's new music video 'Permission To Dance'

MUMBAI: BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have released their new song, ‘Permission to Dance’, on the occasion of ARMY day. The new track coincides with the release of the CD version of their hit song Butter, which was released in June. ‘Permission to Dance’ has been co-written by Ed Sheeran.

The music video imagines life post the Covid-19 pandemic. The members are seen dressed as cowboys and singing the track in a desert location while they announce the end of the pandemic with purple balloons, a colour associated with BTS and their BTS ARMY.