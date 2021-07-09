The Mumbai-based Metal trio Midhaven brings an Indic touch to their Shiva inspired concept album - 'Of The Lotus & The Thunderbolt'

MUMBAI: Blending traditional Indian strains with traditional & progressive Metal, the 7-track concept album Of The Lotus & The Thunderbolt witnesses the musicians diving head on into the layered concept of time itself, as they pay homage to Shiva as Mahakaal - the ‘ruler of time’.

The band describes the album as ‘a universal, yet personal experience that is being conveyed in the form of heavy metal… The world hasn’t had enough metal from this side of the planet.’ In a way, the three-piece act thinks of this album as their humble attempt to present a new shade of ‘Indian' Metal music through tracks such as the Para Bhahman & Codeman, Zhitro, Mahakaal and Bhairav among others.

The album launch was preceded by a video single release of a roaring, heavy-duty track called Primal Song (track 2) — which looks at anger, pain & frustration as mere echoes of the ‘primal fire’ that binds all life together - on June 21st, 2021.