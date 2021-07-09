The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber drops 'Stay'

MUMBAI: The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber have teamed up once more for their new collaboration "Stay," which dropped Friday (July 9).
The Australian sensation and Canadian superstar first confirmed their new song was on the way last week. "Stay" will be featured on LAROI's upcoming project F*ck Love 3.
The Colin Tilley-directed music video features LAROI life paused at various ordinary moments, from his contorted body hovering over his bed in the morning to his spilled milk frozen in time on the kitchen table as he sings about wishing an ex could stay around longer. Bieber soars into the song while perched on a downtown building, delivering his verse about not being able to live without his loved one.
Bieber and LAROI, who are both managed by Scooter Braun, previously joined forces on "Unstable" from the former's Billboard 200 No. 1 album Justice.
Watch the "Stay" music video below.
MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s loved Socio-Commerce App, has partnered with the popular Punjabi musicread more
MUMBAI: On July 8th , Amazon Prime Video is celebrating Prime Day Show, a a three-part special feread more
MUMBAI: Viacom18 Media, India’s youngest and leading media conglomerate, continues to raise the bread more
MUMBAI: 9X Media has appointed senior media strategist and journalistPriyanka Sinha Jha as Sr.read more
MUMBAI: Keeping you in our minds in everything we do, we continue to bring you a comprehensive sread more
MUMBAI: Park Hye Jin has announced her highly-anticipated debut album 'Before I Die', set for release on 10th September via Ninja Tune. Alongside the...read more
MUMBAI: In just about one month, Philadelphia's Kississippi will release their long-awaited sophomore record, 'Mood Ring'! The project of supertalent...read more
MUMBAI: As one of Country music’s most influential and powerful voices, Martina McBride, has been making timeless music with a message for three...read more
MUMBAI: 21st century pop icons BTS have just released their CD single ‘Butter’ that includes the summer song “Butter” as well as the brand new track...read more
MUMBAI: As the weather heats up, must-watch LA hip-hop artists Blxst and Bino Rideaux joins forces on the release of the music video for their hit...read more