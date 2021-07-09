For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  09 Jul 2021 16:22 |  By RnMTeam

Sachet & Parampara Tandon revisits classics in the 3rd Season of Bhushan Kumar' T -Series' Mixtape Rewind, presented by Amazon Prime Music!

MUMBAI: Abhijit Vaghani gives a modern twist to two iconic romantic numbers Tu Meri Zindagi - Adayein, for the second episode of this season

The duo who has mesmerized the audience with their music, their voices and are currently a sensation with their reels, Sachet and Parampara Tandon are all set to surprise fans on the 3rd season of Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series’ Mixtape Rewind, presented by Amazon Prime Music. Originally written by Sameer, ‘Tu Meri Zindagi’ and ‘Adayein’ that are considered cult romance numbers of the 90s, now turn into mesmerizing renditions in the soulful vocals of Sachet-Parampara and fused by Abhijit Vaghani.

Making monsoons fuzzier and more romantic, this season of Mixtape is all about reminiscing the gems of 90’s and early 2000’s. Everyone’s current favourite composer-singer duo, Sachet-Parampara together have given various power-packed performances in the past, however, the magical duo will be seen sharing the stage for the first time on Mixtape. Not only the rendition will strike a chord with the audiences, one will easily get lost in the magical world that director Ahmed Khan has created while filming this.

The new season will be available exclusively first on Amazon Prime Music for Prime members to enjoy an ad-free and hands-free voice enabled experience with Alexa.

Bhushan Kumar says, “This season of Mixtape is romance and it was perfect to have this talented couple Sachet and Parampara Tandon as a part of it. While Abhijit has retained the essence while adding fresh tunes, this episode is filled with melody, mystique and magic!”

Speaking about blending Tu Meri Zindagi and Adayein, music composer Abhijit Vaghani says, “Tu Meri Zindagi Hai is one of my favourite tracks and I wanted to blend Adayein with that because of the scaling and paring of the key and the tempo which worked well together. These love songs were apt for Sachet and Parampara to sing because they have some amazing voices as well as some techniques that can blend both the tracks together when they sing. Sachet and Parampara have very versatile voices that can be adapted to different formats and they have truly brought new energy and life to these love songs.”

Says Sachet Tandon, “Parampara is one of the best female singers we have right now in the industry. It was so much fun sharing the stage with your musical and your life partner. I feel very lucky that we got these two tracks to sing. I've been a big fan of the Aashiqui album so I really enjoyed doing it on mixtape. I also really want to thank Bhushan Sir for making us both a part of this beautiful #MixTape Franchise."

Adds Parampara Tandon, “I always feel proud to be singing along with Sachet. He's been there with me as my biggest critic. He is the master of his art. His passion and his honest approach towards music help both of us stay true to our performance. Both songs are iconic. 90s music completely changed the game of the music industry. I feel so amazing that we're part of this year's mixtape. Hoping that our fans will like our attempt of singing these mashups in our way."

Catch Sachet and Parampara Tandon’s mixtape in Tu Meri Zindagi and Adayein for T-Series Mixtape Rewind now.  

Live Now on YouTube/TSeries: https://bit.ly/MixtapeRewindSeason3-Ep2

FirstOn @amazonprimemusicin: https://amzn.to/3wsLl3O

Tags
Sachet & Parampara Tandon Bhushan Kumar T -Series Mixtape Rewind Amazon Prime Music
Related news
News | 30 Jun 2021

Catch Jubin Nautiyal & Tulsi Kumar's musical synergy in 3rd Season of Bhushan Kumar' T -Series' MixTape Rewind, presented by Amazon Prime Music!

MUMBAI: Celebrated artists Tulsi Kumar & Jubin Nautiyal flag off the 3rd season of Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series’ Mixtape Rewind, presented by Amazon Prime Music.

read more
News | 12 Jun 2021

Bhushan Kumar produced new mesmerising Punjabi single 'Kade Kade' with Ammy Virk out now

MUMBAI: Ammy Virk, one of the most popular names in Punjabi music and cinema, collaborates yet again with Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series for another beautiful soulful song.

read more
News | 08 Jun 2021

Bhushan Kumar & Jubin Nautiyal come together for ‘Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka’ starring Gurmeet Choudhary, Sherine Singh & Kaashish Vohra!

MUMBAI: After delivering several blockbuster songs like ‘Lut Gaye’, ‘Taaron Ke Sheher’ and ‘Meri Aashiqui’ together, Bhushan Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal are out with another love song titled ‘Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka’ composed by Meet Bros.

read more
News | 04 Jun 2021

Gurmeet Choudhary shot nonstop for 23 hours for his single ‘Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka’ presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series!

MUMBAI: The most celebrated artist in recent times, Jubin Nautiyal will be releasing his next single soon titled ‘Bedardi Se Pyaar Ka’ presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

read more
News | 26 Apr 2021

Urvashi Rautela is all things grace as she aces the "Ballet Act" for Bhushan Kumar's 'Doob Gaye,' alongside Guru Randhawa!

MUMBAI: There is nothing that the versatile beauty, Urvashi Rautela cannot do. The leggy lass is known for her electric dance moves with various hit songs to her credit, and its common knowledge that Urvashi is trained in over 25 dance forms.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Amazon Prime Video is all set to entertain you with some electrifying performances as it ropes in global artists - Billie Eilish, H.E.R and Kid Cudi as part of the Prime Day Show extravaganza

MUMBAI: On July 8th , Amazon Prime Video is celebrating Prime Day Show, a a three-part special feread more

News
Viacom18 enters into a strategic partnership with LaLiga; MTV India will now be the exclusive home of the legendary football league

MUMBAI: Viacom18 Media, India’s youngest and leading media conglomerate, continues to raise the bread more

News
9X Media appoints Priyanka Sinha Jha as Sr. VP & Head of SpotboyE

MUMBAI: 9X Media has appointed senior media strategist and journalistPriyanka Sinha Jha as Sr.read more

News
Everything Spotify in the month of June 2021

MUMBAI: Keeping you in our minds in everything we do, we continue to bring you a comprehensive sread more

News
NTIA support judicial review launched challenging inconsistencies in Cultural Recovery Fund Applications

MUMBAI: Little Lion Entertainment Ltd, who run The Crystal Maze LIVE Experiences in London and Maread more

top# 5 articles

1
The wedding song of the year, 'Yaar Mera Ghodi Chad Gaya', is here!!

MUMBAI: With the wedding season around the corner, the need for good tracks to shake your legs on are of utmost importance. In that case, ‘Yaar Mera...read more

2
Watch the inspirational journey of Indian farmer on YouTube Originals' creator spotlight series

MUMBAI: The world turns its eye to Qyuki creator Indian Farmer with YouTube Originals’ Creator Spotlight series. The global video giant’s mini-...read more

3
Singer and performer Purva Mantri rank amongst the finalist at IPML

MUMBAI: The wait is over! The Indian Music Pro League is at its last curve and Purva Mantri has yet again dazzled the stage time in again with her...read more

4
The Mumbai-based Metal trio Midhaven brings an Indic touch to their Shiva inspired concept album - 'Of The Lotus & The Thunderbolt'

MUMBAI: Blending traditional Indian strains with traditional & progressive Metal, the 7-track concept album Of The Lotus & The Thunderbolt...read more

5
Karan Aujla gets his fans grooving to the first track Chu Gon Do from his debut album BTFU

MUMBAI: One of Punjab’s most loved rapper-singers Karan Aujla aka Jaskaran Singh is set to jazz up your playlist with his maiden album ‘BTFU’ (...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games