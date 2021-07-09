Park Hye Jin announces debut album, unveils new single "Let's Sing Let's Dance"

MUMBAI: Park Hye Jin has announced her highly-anticipated debut album 'Before I Die', set for release on 10th September via Ninja Tune. Alongside the announcement is the release of the forthcoming album's lead single and opening track, "Let's Sing Let's Dance".

The albumentirely written, produced and performed by the South Korean-born and now LA-based the producer, rapper, singer, and DJfollows the release of her hugely successful 'How can I' EP and comes on the heels of a string of collaborations, working with the likes of Clams Casino & Take A Daytrip for previously-released single "Y DON'T U", Blood Orange ("CALL ME (Freestyle)") and Nosaj Thing ("CLOUDS"), plus a remix from Galcher Lustwerk ("Can you").

The wistful dance single "Let's Sing Let's Dance" places Hye Jin's mantra-like vocals over piano keys and rumbling bass. Elsewhere on the record, she continues to expand her sonic palette, drawing on a range of influences that take in electronic, rap/hip-hop and downtempo sensibilities to present the most complete vision yet of her sound.

Her debut album follows an incredible few years for the young artist, with a string of releases that have seen her garner strong support from a host of notable platforms like Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, FADER, DAZED, i-D, Resident Advisor, Hypebeast and many more. She was additionally featured in numerous 'Best Of 2020' lists from Billboard, The Guardian, NYLON and others, including NME's 100 list of 'Essential emerging artists for 2021' and highlighted by Stereogum as 'One to Watch'.

Hye Jin's hit single, "Like this", from her previously-released 'How Can I' EP was featured in the FIFA 2021 soundtrack which received rambunctious audience response, and was hailed by Mixmag as one of the "best tracks of 2020".

'Before I Die' Tracklist

1. Let's Sing Let's Dance

2. I Need You

3. Before I Die

4. Good Morning Good Night

5. Me Trust Me

6. Where Did I Go

7. Never Give Up

8. Can I Get Your Number

9. Whatchu Doin Later

10. Sex With ME (DEFG)

11. Where Are You Think

12. Never Die

13. Hey, Hey, Hey

14. Sunday ASAP

15. i jus wanna be happy