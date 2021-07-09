For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  09 Jul 2021 18:16 |  By RnMTeam

Park Hye Jin announces debut album, unveils new single "Let's Sing Let's Dance"

MUMBAI: Park Hye Jin has announced her highly-anticipated debut album 'Before I Die', set for release on 10th September via Ninja Tune. Alongside the announcement is the release of the forthcoming album's lead single and opening track, "Let's Sing Let's Dance".

The albumentirely written, produced and performed by the South Korean-born and now LA-based the producer, rapper, singer, and DJfollows the release of her hugely successful 'How can I' EP and comes on the heels of a string of collaborations, working with the likes of Clams Casino & Take A Daytrip for previously-released single "Y DON'T U", Blood Orange ("CALL ME (Freestyle)") and Nosaj Thing ("CLOUDS"), plus a remix from Galcher Lustwerk ("Can you").

The wistful dance single "Let's Sing Let's Dance" places Hye Jin's mantra-like vocals over piano keys and rumbling bass. Elsewhere on the record, she continues to expand her sonic palette, drawing on a range of influences that take in electronic, rap/hip-hop and downtempo sensibilities to present the most complete vision yet of her sound.

Her debut album follows an incredible few years for the young artist, with a string of releases that have seen her garner strong support from a host of notable platforms like Rolling Stone, Pitchfork, FADER, DAZED, i-D, Resident Advisor, Hypebeast and many more. She was additionally featured in numerous 'Best Of 2020' lists from Billboard, The Guardian, NYLON and others, including NME's 100 list of 'Essential emerging artists for 2021' and highlighted by Stereogum as 'One to Watch'.

Hye Jin's hit single, "Like this", from her previously-released 'How Can I' EP was featured in the FIFA 2021 soundtrack which received rambunctious audience response, and was hailed by Mixmag as one of the "best tracks of 2020".

'Before I Die' Tracklist
1. Let's Sing Let's Dance
2. I Need You
3. Before I Die
4. Good Morning Good Night
5. Me Trust Me
6. Where Did I Go
7. Never Give Up
8. Can I Get Your Number
9. Whatchu Doin Later
10. Sex With ME (DEFG)
11. Where Are You Think
12. Never Die
13. Hey, Hey, Hey
14. Sunday ASAP
15. i jus wanna be happy

Tags
Park Hye Jin Let's Sing Let's Dance music
Related news
News | 09 Jul 2021

Serbia's EXIT Festival is the first major European festival to open its gates and reunite with 42,000 visitors on the first day

MUMBAI: Novi Sad based EXIT is the first major festival in Europe to take place this summer, opening its gates on 8 July. This year, the multiple winner of the ‘Best European Major Festival’ award will also celebrate its 20th anniversary.

read more
News | 09 Jul 2021

BTS drops brand new single 'Permission to Dance'

MUMBAI: 21st century pop icons BTS have just released their CD single ‘Butter’ that includes the summer song “Butter” as well as the brand new track “Permission to Dance” that will get your heart pumping. The instrumental versions of each are also part of the tracklist.

read more
News | 09 Jul 2021

Kississippi travel through time in new single "Moonover"

MUMBAI: In just about one month, Philadelphia's Kississippi will release their long-awaited sophomore record, 'Mood Ring'! The project of supertalent Zoe Reynolds (she/her) shares another standout moment in their newest release "Moonover".

read more
News | 08 Jul 2021

Mild Minds drops new single with 'NO SKIN' via ODESZA's Foreign Family Collective

MUMBAI: Melbourne-born, LA-based producer Mild Minds has unveiled new single ‘NO SKIN’, a collaboration with acclaimed British electronic producer Frameworks out 7th July via Foreign Family Collective.

read more
News | 08 Jul 2021

Dhvani Bhanushali launched Covid care isolation centre by Ashia- Hope for life Foundation

MUMBAI: Mumbai’s Kalina university will soon be home to the city’s most hygienic, professionally managed and free of cost Covid care Isolation centre, ‘International Students Hostel Isolation Centre,’ (for the under-priviliged) set up by Ashia - Hope for Life Foundation in association with MCGM.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Chingari collaborates with Gringo Entertainments to support Independent Artists, regional music and brought forth Punjabi Music Culture to the mega platform

MUMBAI: Chingari, India’s loved Socio-Commerce App, has partnered with the popular Punjabi musicread more

News
Amazon Prime Video is all set to entertain you with some electrifying performances as it ropes in global artists - Billie Eilish, H.E.R and Kid Cudi as part of the Prime Day Show extravaganza

MUMBAI: On July 8th , Amazon Prime Video is celebrating Prime Day Show, a a three-part special feread more

News
Viacom18 enters into a strategic partnership with LaLiga; MTV India will now be the exclusive home of the legendary football league

MUMBAI: Viacom18 Media, India’s youngest and leading media conglomerate, continues to raise the bread more

News
9X Media appoints Priyanka Sinha Jha as Sr. VP & Head of SpotboyE

MUMBAI: 9X Media has appointed senior media strategist and journalistPriyanka Sinha Jha as Sr.read more

News
Everything Spotify in the month of June 2021

MUMBAI: Keeping you in our minds in everything we do, we continue to bring you a comprehensive sread more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Kississippi travel through time in new single "Moonover"

MUMBAI: In just about one month, Philadelphia's Kississippi will release their long-awaited sophomore record, 'Mood Ring'! The project of supertalent...read more

2
Country Music icon Martina McBride announces Vinyl greatest hits double LP with exclusive Sea Blue prints available at Walmart

MUMBAI: As one of Country music’s most influential and powerful voices, Martina McBride, has been making timeless music with a message for three...read more

3
BTS drops brand new single 'Permission to Dance'

MUMBAI: 21st century pop icons BTS have just released their CD single ‘Butter’ that includes the summer song “Butter” as well as the brand new track...read more

4
Blxst drops new music video for "Movie" with Bino Rideaux

MUMBAI: As the weather heats up, must-watch LA hip-hop artists Blxst and Bino Rideaux joins forces on the release of the music video for their hit...read more

5
Mild Minds drops new single with 'NO SKIN' via ODESZA's Foreign Family Collective

MUMBAI: Melbourne-born, LA-based producer Mild Minds has unveiled new single ‘NO SKIN’, a collaboration with acclaimed British electronic producer...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games