For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  09 Jul 2021 15:40 |  By RnMTeam

Karan Aujla gets his fans grooving to the first track Chu Gon Do from his debut album BTFU

MUMBAI: One of Punjab’s most loved rapper-singers Karan Aujla aka Jaskaran Singh is set to jazz up your playlist with his maiden album ‘BTFU’ (BACTHAFU*UP). The hitmaker took to his social to reveal the look of the first song ‘Chu Gon Do’.

The much-awaited album B.T.F.U is all set to release soon but the first video Chu Gon Do goes live today. Shot by Rupan Bal, the song is sung and penned by Karan himself. Tru-Skool has given music to the track and the music video features Satnam Singh (5 Rivers) and Mad Yardies (a group of Jamaican musicians for the number). The track is mixed and mastered by Tru-Skool and Tee-L and was shot entirely in Canada over the past few months.

The video will go live today on the official YouTube channel of Speed Records - the producers of the project.

Sharing his excitement about the song, Karan tells us, “It is a groovy number that I have created as an ode to my friends. It’s the kind of song that I would listen to while I am out with my buddies. It was an extremely satisfying piece of work as I got the chance to collaborate with Satnam and Mad Yardies. There is a distinct cool vibe to the number and I feel we were able to bring together our diverse musical worldview into this one song. It’s smooth, it’s fun and we had one helluva time making it for sure.”

He adds that the song is immensely close to his his heart. “It’s the first reveal of my very first album. These are the moments every artist looks forward to. It has been a long journey to this point but knowing that have been able to conjure up such a gratifying album, makes me feel on top of the world. The music and the words cater to different emotions and we’ve tried to keep it as personal as possible. Every track in the album attempts to cater to a different audience, while satisfying my fans who have been the constant force through my career.”

Karan adds that he has a host of inimitable songs lined up in the days to come. ‘Chu Gon Do’ releases on July 8, 2021 on speed records.

Tags
Karan Aujla Chu Gon Do BTFU
Related news
News | 02 Feb 2021

Bigg Boss 13' fame Mahira Sharma in Punjabi star Karan Aujla's music video

MUMBAI: Actress Mahira Sharma, who rose to fame on the reality show Bigg Boss 13, will soon be seen in a music video with Punjabi singer Karan Aujla.

read more
News | 22 Sep 2020

Gippy Grewal creates history; 'Ask 'EM' becomes the most commented song worldwide

MUMBAI: Gippy Grewal, a name synonym to success in every sense.

read more
News | 16 Jul 2018

Jassi Gill's glamorous track 'True Talk' will give you fashion goals

MUMBAI: When it comes to Punjabi music sensation, Jassi Gill, what would one expect from his track? Of course, his melodious voice has always struck a chord with the audience, but the singer has also slayed in the glamour department, which he pulls off quite well.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Amazon Prime Video is all set to entertain you with some electrifying performances as it ropes in global artists - Billie Eilish, H.E.R and Kid Cudi as part of the Prime Day Show extravaganza

MUMBAI: On July 8th , Amazon Prime Video is celebrating Prime Day Show, a a three-part special feread more

News
Viacom18 enters into a strategic partnership with LaLiga; MTV India will now be the exclusive home of the legendary football league

MUMBAI: Viacom18 Media, India’s youngest and leading media conglomerate, continues to raise the bread more

News
9X Media appoints Priyanka Sinha Jha as Sr. VP & Head of SpotboyE

MUMBAI: 9X Media has appointed senior media strategist and journalistPriyanka Sinha Jha as Sr.read more

News
Everything Spotify in the month of June 2021

MUMBAI: Keeping you in our minds in everything we do, we continue to bring you a comprehensive sread more

News
NTIA support judicial review launched challenging inconsistencies in Cultural Recovery Fund Applications

MUMBAI: Little Lion Entertainment Ltd, who run The Crystal Maze LIVE Experiences in London and Maread more

top# 5 articles

1
Kississippi travel through time in new single "Moonover"

MUMBAI: In just about one month, Philadelphia's Kississippi will release their long-awaited sophomore record, 'Mood Ring'! The project of supertalent...read more

2
Ariana Grande and Ty Dolla $ign performed 'safety net' for VEVO Live

MUMBAI: The combination of Ariana Grande and Ty Dolla $ign have come together for Grande’s Official Live Performance Series. Ariana’s “safety net”...read more

3
Sachet & Parampara Tandon revisits classics in the 3rd Season of Bhushan Kumar' T -Series' Mixtape Rewind, presented by Amazon Prime Music!

MUMBAI: Abhijit Vaghani gives a modern twist to two iconic romantic numbers Tu Meri Zindagi - Adayein, for the second episode of this seasonread more

4
Watch the inspirational journey of Indian farmer on YouTube Originals' creator spotlight series

MUMBAI: The world turns its eye to Qyuki creator Indian Farmer with YouTube Originals’ Creator Spotlight series. The global video giant’s mini-...read more

5
The Mumbai-based Metal trio Midhaven brings an Indic touch to their Shiva inspired concept album - 'Of The Lotus & The Thunderbolt'

MUMBAI: Blending traditional Indian strains with traditional & progressive Metal, the 7-track concept album Of The Lotus & The Thunderbolt...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games