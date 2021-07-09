Karan Aujla gets his fans grooving to the first track Chu Gon Do from his debut album BTFU

MUMBAI: One of Punjab’s most loved rapper-singers Karan Aujla aka Jaskaran Singh is set to jazz up your playlist with his maiden album ‘BTFU’ (BACTHAFU*UP). The hitmaker took to his social to reveal the look of the first song ‘Chu Gon Do’.

The much-awaited album B.T.F.U is all set to release soon but the first video Chu Gon Do goes live today. Shot by Rupan Bal, the song is sung and penned by Karan himself. Tru-Skool has given music to the track and the music video features Satnam Singh (5 Rivers) and Mad Yardies (a group of Jamaican musicians for the number). The track is mixed and mastered by Tru-Skool and Tee-L and was shot entirely in Canada over the past few months.

The video will go live today on the official YouTube channel of Speed Records - the producers of the project.

Sharing his excitement about the song, Karan tells us, “It is a groovy number that I have created as an ode to my friends. It’s the kind of song that I would listen to while I am out with my buddies. It was an extremely satisfying piece of work as I got the chance to collaborate with Satnam and Mad Yardies. There is a distinct cool vibe to the number and I feel we were able to bring together our diverse musical worldview into this one song. It’s smooth, it’s fun and we had one helluva time making it for sure.”

He adds that the song is immensely close to his his heart. “It’s the first reveal of my very first album. These are the moments every artist looks forward to. It has been a long journey to this point but knowing that have been able to conjure up such a gratifying album, makes me feel on top of the world. The music and the words cater to different emotions and we’ve tried to keep it as personal as possible. Every track in the album attempts to cater to a different audience, while satisfying my fans who have been the constant force through my career.”

Karan adds that he has a host of inimitable songs lined up in the days to come. ‘Chu Gon Do’ releases on July 8, 2021 on speed records.