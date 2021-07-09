For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  09 Jul 2021 18:32 |  By RnMTeam

BTS drops brand new single 'Permission to Dance'

MUMBAI: 21st century pop icons BTS have just released their CD single ‘Butter’ that includes the summer song “Butter” as well as the brand new track “Permission to Dance” that will get your heart pumping. The instrumental versions of each are also part of the tracklist.

Belonging to the dance pop genre, “Permission to Dance'' is another fun song for everyone to enjoy, prompting listeners to bop their heads and bust some dance moves. World-renowned musician Ed Sheeran and British producer Steve Mac partook in making the song.

Listen here: https://www.bts-butter.com/

Just as the lyrics go, the song spreads the message that you don’t need permission to dance to your heart’s content, dedicated to anyone who is having a bad day or is discouraged in the face of reality. Words of encouragement overflow upon a bouncy rhythm that gives energy to get up on your feet and dance again.

The performance sheds spotlight on BTS’ energetic charms. The dance moves are easy to emulate so that anyone can effortlessly dance along to the free-spirited yet familiar BTS style choreography.

The energy is transmitted throughout the music video as well. Oozing radiant vibes from start to finish, the music video for “Permission to Dance” is like a breeze of fresh energy, showcasing the seven members dancing with everybody else.

Their latest summer smash hit “Butter” has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for six consecutive weeks, which marks their longest run on the No.1 spot. The septet will show the U.S. TV premiere of “Permission to Dance” on NBC’s ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ for two night on July 13 and 14.

