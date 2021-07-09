Blxst drops new music video for "Movie" with Bino Rideaux

MUMBAI: As the weather heats up, must-watch LA hip-hop artists Blxst and Bino Rideaux joins forces on the release of the music video for their hit single, “Movie”. Out now via Red Bull Records, “Movie” is the first single off the South Central artists’ highly anticipated release of 'Sixtape 2', the sequel to their 2019 collaborative mixtape, out later this month.

Starring as the two newest employees at LA’s most hilarious car wash, the video for “Movie” features Blxst and Bino alongside a cast of characters at the All Washed Up Car Wash, quickly turning the business into a party.

Having been labeled as two of LA’s next up and coming talents, the single combines the R&B and hip-hop influences of both artists, boasting a quintessential West Coast sound that serves as the perfect soundtrack to kick off the summer season. Showcasing their incomparable chemistry, “Movie” allows both Blxst and Bino to flex their slick lyricism and penchant for instantaneously catchy melodies, setting the tone for what fans can expect from their forthcoming project due out this July.

Garnering praise from BET, Billboard, Complex, Genius, Pitchfork, XXL, and more, Blxst has solidified himself as the next multi-hyphenate artist to watch from the West Coast. Following the breakout success of his debut EP, 'No Love Lost', last year, the project and its deluxe counterpart – which featured collaborations from Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, Dom Kennedy, and Bino Rideaux – has hit over 180 million streams worldwide. Spending an impressive 20-plus weeks on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums Chart with a #3 peak position, the project's hit single "Overrated" broke into the Top 50 on the Shazam Top 200 while bursting into the Top 25 on the Mediabase Rhythmic and Urban radio charts.

In March, Blxst saw his streams in the Philippines triple, and his track "Got It All" reached the Top 10 on the Shazam Viral Top 200. This was due to a dance trend that was kicked off by Filipino celebrity Jane Oineza on TikTok (not a paid project) and picked up organically by other big influencers in the country.

Currently, Blxst's previously-released track "Chosen (Feat. Tyga & Ty Dolla $ign)" has been making waves in the Philippines, peaking at #1 on Hot Hits Philippines, #12 on Top 50 Chart - Philippines, #9 on Viral 50 Chart - Philippines, and as well as entering 4 major radio stations across the country. The song has also been trending on TikTok, with countless Filipino creators dancing to the track.

Blxst began his solo music career in Los Angeles in 2015, rapping, singing, writing, and producing. From self-editing his videos and artwork to mixing and mastering his sound, he's been on an unstoppable run, gaining notoriety for his productions and collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, YG, Eric Bellinger, Mustard, G Perico, Mozzy, Drakeo the Ruler, and Bino Rideaux. Last year saw the release of his highly anticipated debut EP, 'No Love Lost', an expansive and emotive collection of music inspired by past relationships and his hometown of Los Angeles. Paired with a four-part cinematic series of videos to bring the project's overarching narrative to life, its quintessential West Coast vibe received acclaim from fans, press, and tastemakers, cited by Pigeons & Planes as "one of the best projects of 2020."

'Sixtape 2' is due out on July 16, and is a release that is one to watch.