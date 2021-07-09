Ariana Grande and Ty Dolla $ign performed 'safety net' for VEVO Live

MUMBAI: The combination of Ariana Grande and Ty Dolla $ign have come together for Grande’s Official Live Performance Series. Ariana’s “safety net” Official Live Performance is rooted in the concept of duality, with the superstar serenading viewers under a single spotlight and purple tint while walking through a field of flowers.
The video is the second video released by Vevo as a part of the Live Performance series.
“safety net” is from Grande’s Positions album, which went back to back on the Billboard 200.
MUMBAI: On July 8th , Amazon Prime Video is celebrating Prime Day Show, a a three-part special feread more
MUMBAI: Viacom18 Media, India’s youngest and leading media conglomerate, continues to raise the bread more
MUMBAI: 9X Media has appointed senior media strategist and journalistPriyanka Sinha Jha as Sr.read more
MUMBAI: Keeping you in our minds in everything we do, we continue to bring you a comprehensive sread more
MUMBAI: Little Lion Entertainment Ltd, who run The Crystal Maze LIVE Experiences in London and Maread more
MUMBAI: Abhijit Vaghani gives a modern twist to two iconic romantic numbers Tu Meri Zindagi - Adayein, for the second episode of this seasonread more
MUMBAI: With the wedding season around the corner, the need for good tracks to shake your legs on are of utmost importance. In that case, ‘Yaar Mera...read more
MUMBAI: The world turns its eye to Qyuki creator Indian Farmer with YouTube Originals’ Creator Spotlight series. The global video giant’s mini-...read more
MUMBAI: The wait is over! The Indian Music Pro League is at its last curve and Purva Mantri has yet again dazzled the stage time in again with her...read more
MUMBAI: Blending traditional Indian strains with traditional & progressive Metal, the 7-track concept album Of The Lotus & The Thunderbolt...read more