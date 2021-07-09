Ariana Grande and Ty Dolla $ign performed 'safety net' for VEVO Live

MUMBAI: The combination of Ariana Grande and Ty Dolla $ign have come together for Grande’s Official Live Performance Series. Ariana’s “safety net” Official Live Performance is rooted in the concept of duality, with the superstar serenading viewers under a single spotlight and purple tint while walking through a field of flowers.

The video is the second video released by Vevo as a part of the Live Performance series.

“safety net” is from Grande’s Positions album, which went back to back on the Billboard 200.