For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  09 Jul 2021 12:05 |  By RnMTeam

Ariana Grande and Ty Dolla $ign performed 'safety net' for VEVO Live

MUMBAI: The combination of Ariana Grande and Ty Dolla $ign have come together for Grande’s Official Live Performance Series. Ariana’s “safety net” Official Live Performance is rooted in the concept of duality, with the superstar serenading viewers under a single spotlight and purple tint while walking through a field of flowers.

The video is the second video released by Vevo as a part of the Live Performance series.

“safety net” is from Grande’s Positions album, which went back to back on the Billboard 200.

Tags
Ariana Grande Ty Dolla $ign Vevo Singer
Related news
News | 08 Jul 2021

Dhvani Bhanushali launched Covid care isolation centre by Ashia- Hope for life Foundation

MUMBAI: Mumbai’s Kalina university will soon be home to the city’s most hygienic, professionally managed and free of cost Covid care Isolation centre, ‘International Students Hostel Isolation Centre,’ (for the under-priviliged) set up by Ashia - Hope for Life Foundation in association with MCGM.

read more
News | 07 Jul 2021

Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus bonds during fun theme park outing

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus recently stepped out for a fun-filled outing at the Space Jam: A New Legacy party at Six Flags' Magic Mountain in Valencia, Calif.

read more
News | 07 Jul 2021

Selena Gomez looks gorgeous in Bikinis from new collab with BFF

MUMBAI: When you're ready for another Selena Gomez swimwear collab, come and get it. A new collection for her BFF and former assistant Theresa Marie Mingus and her business partner Morgan Brutocao's swimwear brand La'Mariette is set to launch on Saturday, July 3.

read more
News | 07 Jul 2021

Gigi Hadid requested paparazzi to blur Zayn Malik and her daughters face

MUMBAI: Supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik became parents to baby Khai in September last year. Since then, the parents and their near and dear ones have shared glimpses of the kid by either hiding her face or blurring it.

read more
News | 07 Jul 2021

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are finally exchanged vows

MUMBAI: From The Voice coaches to husband and wife!

read more

RnM Biz

News
Amazon Prime Video is all set to entertain you with some electrifying performances as it ropes in global artists - Billie Eilish, H.E.R and Kid Cudi as part of the Prime Day Show extravaganza

MUMBAI: On July 8th , Amazon Prime Video is celebrating Prime Day Show, a a three-part special feread more

News
Viacom18 enters into a strategic partnership with LaLiga; MTV India will now be the exclusive home of the legendary football league

MUMBAI: Viacom18 Media, India’s youngest and leading media conglomerate, continues to raise the bread more

News
9X Media appoints Priyanka Sinha Jha as Sr. VP & Head of SpotboyE

MUMBAI: 9X Media has appointed senior media strategist and journalistPriyanka Sinha Jha as Sr.read more

News
Everything Spotify in the month of June 2021

MUMBAI: Keeping you in our minds in everything we do, we continue to bring you a comprehensive sread more

News
NTIA support judicial review launched challenging inconsistencies in Cultural Recovery Fund Applications

MUMBAI: Little Lion Entertainment Ltd, who run The Crystal Maze LIVE Experiences in London and Maread more

top# 5 articles

1
Sachet & Parampara Tandon revisits classics in the 3rd Season of Bhushan Kumar' T -Series' Mixtape Rewind, presented by Amazon Prime Music!

MUMBAI: Abhijit Vaghani gives a modern twist to two iconic romantic numbers Tu Meri Zindagi - Adayein, for the second episode of this seasonread more

2
The wedding song of the year, 'Yaar Mera Ghodi Chad Gaya', is here!!

MUMBAI: With the wedding season around the corner, the need for good tracks to shake your legs on are of utmost importance. In that case, ‘Yaar Mera...read more

3
Watch the inspirational journey of Indian farmer on YouTube Originals' creator spotlight series

MUMBAI: The world turns its eye to Qyuki creator Indian Farmer with YouTube Originals’ Creator Spotlight series. The global video giant’s mini-...read more

4
Singer and performer Purva Mantri rank amongst the finalist at IPML

MUMBAI: The wait is over! The Indian Music Pro League is at its last curve and Purva Mantri has yet again dazzled the stage time in again with her...read more

5
The Mumbai-based Metal trio Midhaven brings an Indic touch to their Shiva inspired concept album - 'Of The Lotus & The Thunderbolt'

MUMBAI: Blending traditional Indian strains with traditional & progressive Metal, the 7-track concept album Of The Lotus & The Thunderbolt...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games