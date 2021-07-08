For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  08 Jul 2021 11:23 |  By RnMTeam

The wedding song of the year, 'Yaar Mera Ghodi Chad Gaya', is here!!

MUMBAI: With the wedding season around the corner, the need for good tracks to shake your legs on are of utmost importance. In that case, ‘Yaar Mera Ghodi Chad Gaya’ by Unfiltered by Koinage is all set to put your search to rest with its release today. It is a peppy Punjabi wedding song, perfect for your friend’s wedding, especially if you are from the groom’s side.

Yaar Mera Ghodi Chad Gaya is sung and composed by Paras Chopra, and features Kanika Bhardwaj and Amit Channiwala, along with Paras himself. The video is full of fun and is well picturized by Anishh. Throughout the video, the groom's friends seem super excited, from having fun at the wedding to madly dancing on the floor.

On the occasion of the song launch, Paras said, “Wedding is an occasion, people attend to have fun, and dance, especially if it’s your friend's wedding. Throughout the video that fun and excitement is portrayed from its video to its lyrics. I had a blast while shooting and recording it. I am hoping people will also love its vibe and enjoy dancing to it at weddings.”

Paras Chopra is a multilingual and versatile singer of the music industry. Since his childhood, he was fascinated with music and inculcated the talent of singing at a very young age. He completed his BBA and MA in Music from MDU, Rohtak. He ventured into the music industry in the year 2018, after the completion of his studies. And in just a couple of years, he won the hearts of people with his music and singing.

He has given music for many independent songs and also produced a song ‘Tere Aane Se’. He was previously featured in a Haryanvi song, ‘Olha’, which was sung and composed by him, and the song crossed one million views on Youtube in the first week of its release only. His other Haryanvi song ‘Pehla Pyaar’ also crossed more than 1 Million views in mere 24 hours on Youtube.

Check out the full song by clicking on the link below.

Tags
Tere Aane Se Youtube Songs music
Related news
News | 08 Jul 2021

Dhvani Bhanushali launched Covid care isolation centre by Ashia- Hope for life Foundation

MUMBAI: Mumbai’s Kalina university will soon be home to the city’s most hygienic, professionally managed and free of cost Covid care Isolation centre, ‘International Students Hostel Isolation Centre,’ (for the under-priviliged) set up by Ashia - Hope for Life Foundation in association with MCGM.

read more
News | 07 Jul 2021

Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus bonds during fun theme park outing

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus recently stepped out for a fun-filled outing at the Space Jam: A New Legacy party at Six Flags' Magic Mountain in Valencia, Calif.

read more
News | 07 Jul 2021

Selena Gomez looks gorgeous in Bikinis from new collab with BFF

MUMBAI: When you're ready for another Selena Gomez swimwear collab, come and get it. A new collection for her BFF and former assistant Theresa Marie Mingus and her business partner Morgan Brutocao's swimwear brand La'Mariette is set to launch on Saturday, July 3.

read more
News | 07 Jul 2021

Gigi Hadid requested paparazzi to blur Zayn Malik and her daughters face

MUMBAI: Supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik became parents to baby Khai in September last year. Since then, the parents and their near and dear ones have shared glimpses of the kid by either hiding her face or blurring it.

read more
News | 07 Jul 2021

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are finally exchanged vows

MUMBAI: From The Voice coaches to husband and wife!

read more

RnM Biz

News
Viacom18 enters into a strategic partnership with LaLiga; MTV India will now be the exclusive home of the legendary football league

MUMBAI: Viacom18 Media, India’s youngest and leading media conglomerate, continues to raise the bread more

News
9X Media appoints Priyanka Sinha Jha as Sr. VP & Head of SpotboyE

MUMBAI: 9X Media has appointed senior media strategist and journalistPriyanka Sinha Jha as Sr.read more

News
Everything Spotify in the month of June 2021

MUMBAI: Keeping you in our minds in everything we do, we continue to bring you a comprehensive sread more

News
NTIA support judicial review launched challenging inconsistencies in Cultural Recovery Fund Applications

MUMBAI: Little Lion Entertainment Ltd, who run The Crystal Maze LIVE Experiences in London and Maread more

News
Moj celebrates its first anniversary with the launch of #MojSuperstarHunt and a new anniversary lens with virtual avatar Mast Moji

MUMBAI: Close on the heels of celebrating its first read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Singer and performer Purva Mantri rank amongst the finalist at IPML

MUMBAI: The wait is over! The Indian Music Pro League is at its last curve and Purva Mantri has yet again dazzled the stage time in again with her...read more

2
Dhvani Bhanushali launched Covid care isolation centre by Ashia- Hope for life Foundation

MUMBAI: Mumbai’s Kalina university will soon be home to the city’s most hygienic, professionally managed and free of cost Covid care Isolation...read more

3
HRVY teams up with R3HAB on Summer Smash "1 Day, 2 Nights"

MUMBAI: HRVY teams up once again with Morroccon-Dutch DJ R3hab for a hyper-accelerated rework of his club-ready Summer-smash, ‘1 Day 2 Nights’ -...read more

4
The wedding song of the year, 'Yaar Mera Ghodi Chad Gaya', is here!!

MUMBAI: With the wedding season around the corner, the need for good tracks to shake your legs on are of utmost importance. In that case, ‘Yaar Mera...read more

5
Original tracks from these ALTBalaji shows are the underrated pieces

MUMBAI: Music is such a universal language. There's rarely anyone who wouldn't appreciate music. With the boom of digital shows, there's also a boom...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games