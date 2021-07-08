For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  08 Jul 2021 12:17

Singer and performer Purva Mantri rank amongst the finalist at IPML

MUMBAI: The wait is over! The Indian Music Pro League is at its last curve and Purva Mantri has yet again dazzled the stage time in again with her performances and made a space for herself in the finals.

Today with her unique voice, her flamboyant looks, and her quirkiness she has definitely created a space in not over a million hearts but also as one of the top finalists on the show. From the very beginning, she has been curating interesting styles and giving a twist to her music for the audience to have a glimpse of her versatility. Her hard work and dedication have paid off with flying colors.

Under the captaincy of Kailash Kher and singing alongside some of the biggest legends of music like Shaan, Mika Singh, Javed Ali, and many others. She has proven to be a star. As the days come closer to the finals, she works even harder and does her practices and riyaz even more.

Speaking about winning this milestone, singer, and performer Purva Mantri shares, ‘I am extremely elated with the response I have received and this victory means a lot to me. It’s the hard work and encouragement of my parents along with my perseverance and passion for music that has got me to where I am. When I sing I give my soul to music and I am sure my audience and my followers see that. I thank each one who has given me all the love and appreciation and I promise to work even harder and motivate myself to give everyone the best of me”

Purva Mantri Mika Singh Javed Ali
Viacom18 enters into a strategic partnership with LaLiga; MTV India will now be the exclusive home of the legendary football league

MUMBAI: Viacom18 Media, India’s youngest and leading media conglomerate, continues to raise the bread more

News
9X Media appoints Priyanka Sinha Jha as Sr. VP & Head of SpotboyE

MUMBAI: 9X Media has appointed senior media strategist and journalistPriyanka Sinha Jha as Sr.read more

News
Everything Spotify in the month of June 2021

MUMBAI: Keeping you in our minds in everything we do, we continue to bring you a comprehensive sread more

News
NTIA support judicial review launched challenging inconsistencies in Cultural Recovery Fund Applications

MUMBAI: Little Lion Entertainment Ltd, who run The Crystal Maze LIVE Experiences in London and Maread more

News
Moj celebrates its first anniversary with the launch of #MojSuperstarHunt and a new anniversary lens with virtual avatar Mast Moji

MUMBAI: Close on the heels of celebrating its first read more

