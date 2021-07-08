Singer and performer Purva Mantri rank amongst the finalist at IPML

MUMBAI: The wait is over! The Indian Music Pro League is at its last curve and Purva Mantri has yet again dazzled the stage time in again with her performances and made a space for herself in the finals.

Today with her unique voice, her flamboyant looks, and her quirkiness she has definitely created a space in not over a million hearts but also as one of the top finalists on the show. From the very beginning, she has been curating interesting styles and giving a twist to her music for the audience to have a glimpse of her versatility. Her hard work and dedication have paid off with flying colors.

Under the captaincy of Kailash Kher and singing alongside some of the biggest legends of music like Shaan, Mika Singh, Javed Ali, and many others. She has proven to be a star. As the days come closer to the finals, she works even harder and does her practices and riyaz even more.

Speaking about winning this milestone, singer, and performer Purva Mantri shares, ‘I am extremely elated with the response I have received and this victory means a lot to me. It’s the hard work and encouragement of my parents along with my perseverance and passion for music that has got me to where I am. When I sing I give my soul to music and I am sure my audience and my followers see that. I thank each one who has given me all the love and appreciation and I promise to work even harder and motivate myself to give everyone the best of me”