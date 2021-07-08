Cassadee Pope Performs "What The Stars See" on The Kelly Clarkson Show and Announces Title For Upcoming Album THRIVE

MUMBAI: On today’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, Cassadee Pope, announced the title of her upcoming album, THRIVE, due out this Fall. Pope also performed her current single from the album, “What The Stars See,” alongside one of the track’s female collaborators, Lindsay Ell. The celestially captivating video was directed by Matthew Paskert (Taillight) and was filmed at the jaw-dropping planetarium at Adventure Science Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

WATCH: “What The Stars See” Performance

“I’ve been a fan of Kelly’s since her first audition on ‘American Idol.’ To have been invited to her show is such an honor and I’m so glad her show is where I officially make my album announcement,” says Pope. “I wanted to name the album ‘Thrive’ because that word explodes with empowerment and endurance. The title track talks about not just surviving something but thriving from it, and I’m at a point in my life where I can see how the hard times were necessary. I also feel so unapologetically me in this new project which makes me thrive in every sense of the word!”

THRIVE is Pope’s ninth career album that blends pop-punk melodies, from the inception of her career with band “Hey Monday,” with the Country storytelling that overflows from her heart. The two worlds collide into a harmonious collection of songs that best represent where Cassadee is at this stage in her life: happy, confident, and healthy. Cassadee’s powerhouse vocals come alive stronger than ever with masterful direction from producers Nick Wheeler (All-American Rejects) and Karen Fairchild (Little Big Town) – role models who represent the best from eras of her own musical journey.

On Friday, July 9th, Pope will release her second single from THRIVE, “Say It First.” The track written by Pope, Ross Copperman, and Heather Morgan, is an angsty look at pulling the plug on a relationship and taking the difficult role of “bad guy,” even when you both know it’s come to an end and making the decision to “Say It First.”