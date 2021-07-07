Selena Gomez looks gorgeous in Bikinis from new collab with BFF

MUMBAI: When you're ready for another Selena Gomez swimwear collab, come and get it.

A new collection for her BFF and former assistant Theresa Marie Mingus and her business partner Morgan Brutocao's swimwear brand La'Mariette is set to launch on Saturday, July 3.

In Polaroid picture-style ads for the line, which the company recently shared on Instagram on Friday, July 2, Selena poses in vibrant, colorful bikinis and other swimsuits.

"ARE YOU GUYS READY FOR TOMORROW?!" read the caption. "At 9AM PST, you will be able to choose from 6 brand new styles designed by Selena Gomez. Set your alarms! And definitely don't hit snooze..."

Another photo shared by La'Mariette shows the singer wearing a "Selena Sarong" as a wrap top and a "Selena Bottom" while posing in a swimming pool.

"Y'all readyyy for @lamariette x @selenagomez," Theresa posted on Instagram this week. "Coming this Saturday 9AM PST."

Selena also teased the collection launch earlier this week by sharing on her Instagram page a photo of herself in colorful makeup to match a bright and patterned swimwear cover-up, paired with neon green nail polish.

The pop star wrote, "Something exciting is happening on saturday...@lamariette."

Theresa and Morgan launched their swimwear company in 2019 under the brand name Krahs-"shark" spelled backwards-and changed it to La'Mariette in 2020.

Selena promoted it with a photo of herself wearing a light blue "Selena One Piece" swimsuit from a newly launched collection. The pic showed her sporting a scar on her inner thigh from an emergency surgery for a complication from her 2017 kidney transplant operation.