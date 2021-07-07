For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  07 Jul 2021 16:58

Selena Gomez looks gorgeous in Bikinis from new collab with BFF

MUMBAI: When you're ready for another Selena Gomez swimwear collab, come and get it.

A new collection for her BFF and former assistant Theresa Marie Mingus and her business partner Morgan Brutocao's swimwear brand La'Mariette is set to launch on Saturday, July 3.

In Polaroid picture-style ads for the line, which the company recently shared on Instagram on Friday, July 2, Selena poses in vibrant, colorful bikinis and other swimsuits.

"ARE YOU GUYS READY FOR TOMORROW?!" read the caption. "At 9AM PST, you will be able to choose from 6 brand new styles designed by Selena Gomez. Set your alarms! And definitely don't hit snooze..."

Another photo shared by La'Mariette shows the singer wearing a "Selena Sarong" as a wrap top and a "Selena Bottom" while posing in a swimming pool.

"Y'all readyyy for @lamariette x @selenagomez," Theresa posted on Instagram this week. "Coming this Saturday 9AM PST."

Selena also teased the collection launch earlier this week by sharing on her Instagram page a photo of herself in colorful makeup to match a bright and patterned swimwear cover-up, paired with neon green nail polish.

The pop star wrote, "Something exciting is happening on saturday...@lamariette."

Theresa and Morgan launched their swimwear company in 2019 under the brand name Krahs-"shark" spelled backwards-and changed it to La'Mariette in 2020.

Selena promoted it with a photo of herself wearing a light blue "Selena One Piece" swimsuit from a newly launched collection. The pic showed her sporting a scar on her inner thigh from an emergency surgery for a complication from her 2017 kidney transplant operation.

Selena Gomez BFF music Singer
Viacom18 enters into a strategic partnership with LaLiga; MTV India will now be the exclusive home of the legendary football league

MUMBAI: Viacom18 Media, India’s youngest and leading media conglomerate, continues to raise the bread more

News
9X Media appoints Priyanka Sinha Jha as Sr. VP & Head of SpotboyE

MUMBAI: 9X Media has appointed senior media strategist and journalistPriyanka Sinha Jha as Sr.read more

News
Everything Spotify in the month of June 2021

MUMBAI: Keeping you in our minds in everything we do, we continue to bring you a comprehensive sread more

News
NTIA support judicial review launched challenging inconsistencies in Cultural Recovery Fund Applications

MUMBAI: Little Lion Entertainment Ltd, who run The Crystal Maze LIVE Experiences in London and Maread more

News
Moj celebrates its first anniversary with the launch of #MojSuperstarHunt and a new anniversary lens with virtual avatar Mast Moji

MUMBAI: Close on the heels of celebrating its first read more

