Palak Muchal on 'Kya Kiya Hai Tune', a treat to work with Amaal Malik and Armaan Malik

MUMBAI: Palak Muchal dropped a beautiful melody “Kya Kiya Hai Tune” along with famous brothers Amaal Malik and Armaan Malik for “Broken But Beautiful Season 3” penned by Rashmi Virag featuring Rashmi V and Sidharth Shukla.

Earlier Palak have sung for Amaal in “Kaun Tujhe”, “Hua Hai Aaj Pheli Baar”, and “Khuda, “it is once again a treat to work with him”, she said.

Excited about the release, the singer revealed Amaal sent him the song and asked if she was interested to sing it “As soon as I heard it, the composition I really liked it. I am really happy that people are loving it and our collaboration. It’s a complete treat to work with him and he’s given me really special memories in my career, specially ‘Kaun Tujh’”.

Watch here:

Palak’s first collaboration with Amaal was when she was 16 years old, it was Amaal’s debut and she recorded for him for a TV Series so their association goes a long way back. The singer revealed that Amaal has given her some of the most incredible memories in her career, and whenever they work together people just love their collaborations. “Armaan is a very promising singer, he’s got an amazing voice”. She has also sung a couple of songs with Armaan for movies.

Her mission for singing for heart patients and saving little hearts is going on, so far 2293 surgeries have been done with more 422 on the waitlist. The COVID crisis was so vast that no matter how much they helped it wasn’t making much difference but she tried to do her best and her mission for saving hearts is going on. A Hospital has been made where people who can’t afford the treatment will be treated for free of cost.

Palak is “very happy” to be working on more songs with Amaal and Armaan Malik which are soon to be released.