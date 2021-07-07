For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  07 Jul 2021 16:03 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Palak Muchal on 'Kya Kiya Hai Tune', a treat to work with Amaal Malik and Armaan Malik

MUMBAI: Palak Muchal dropped a beautiful melody “Kya Kiya Hai Tune” along with famous brothers Amaal Malik and Armaan Malik for “Broken But Beautiful Season 3” penned by Rashmi Virag featuring Rashmi V and Sidharth Shukla.

Earlier Palak have sung for Amaal in “Kaun Tujhe”, “Hua Hai Aaj Pheli Baar”, and “Khuda, “it is once again a treat to work with him”, she said.

Excited about the release, the singer revealed Amaal sent him the song and asked if she was interested to sing it “As soon as I heard it, the composition I really liked it. I am really happy that people are loving it and our collaboration. It’s a complete treat to work with him and he’s given me really special memories in my career, specially ‘Kaun Tujh’”.

Watch here:

Palak’s first collaboration with Amaal was when she was 16 years old, it was Amaal’s debut and she recorded for him for a TV Series so their association goes a long way back. The singer revealed that Amaal has given her some of the most incredible memories in her career, and whenever they work together people just love their collaborations. “Armaan is a very promising singer, he’s got an amazing voice”. She has also sung a couple of songs with Armaan for movies.

Her mission for singing for heart patients and saving little hearts is going on, so far 2293 surgeries have been done with more 422 on the waitlist. The COVID crisis was so vast that no matter how much they helped it wasn’t making much difference but she tried to do her best and her mission for saving hearts is going on. A Hospital has been made where people who can’t afford the treatment will be treated for free of cost.

Palak is “very happy” to be working on more songs with Amaal and Armaan Malik which are soon to be released.

Tags
Palak Muchal Kya Kiya Hai Amaal Malik Broken But Beautiful Season 3 Armaan Malik
Related news
News | 28 Jun 2021

Armaan Malik: It's a miracle that we are able to function during these times

MUMBAI: Singer and youth icon Armaan Malik took to social media on Sunday to share his take on the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.The singer expressed that the pandemic has been mentally and physically exhausting.

read more
News | 25 Jun 2021

Sony Music India brings Legends AR Rahman and Gulzar together for an iconic Anthem of Hope & Healing - 'Meri Pukaar Suno'

MUMBAI:  During times of despair, inspiring words coupled with soul-stirring melodies can help us see the light at the end of the tunnel. With this belief Sony Music India along with, National award winner Gulzar and Grammy and Academy Award-winning musician A.R.

read more
News | 18 Jun 2021

Armaan Malik to birthday boy Amaal: Whatever I am today is because of you

MUMBAI: Singer Armaan Malik took to social media on Wednesday to share a special wish for his elder brother, singer-composer Amaal Mallik, on his birthday.

read more
News | 11 Jun 2021

Shreya Ghoshal, Armaan Malik among 30 music stars at special concert on World Music Day

MUMBAI: Singers Shreya Ghoshal, Shilpa Rao and Armaan Malik are among 30 musicians who will unite to celebrate World Music Day with a special concert on June 21.

read more
News | 03 Jun 2021

Gaana's Music Heals playlist nurtures much-needed mental positivity amidst stressful times

MUMBAI: In the quest to find a way to deal with this stress, music has emerged as one of the choices for people to heal themselves during these anxious and homebound times.  To counter both mental and physical stress, calm, peaceful, meditation and sleep music have been actively searched and con

read more

RnM Biz

News
Viacom18 enters into a strategic partnership with LaLiga; MTV India will now be the exclusive home of the legendary football league

MUMBAI: Viacom18 Media, India’s youngest and leading media conglomerate, continues to raise the bread more

News
9X Media appoints Priyanka Sinha Jha as Sr. VP & Head of SpotboyE

MUMBAI: 9X Media has appointed senior media strategist and journalistPriyanka Sinha Jha as Sr.read more

News
Everything Spotify in the month of June 2021

MUMBAI: Keeping you in our minds in everything we do, we continue to bring you a comprehensive sread more

News
NTIA support judicial review launched challenging inconsistencies in Cultural Recovery Fund Applications

MUMBAI: Little Lion Entertainment Ltd, who run The Crystal Maze LIVE Experiences in London and Maread more

News
Moj celebrates its first anniversary with the launch of #MojSuperstarHunt and a new anniversary lens with virtual avatar Mast Moji

MUMBAI: Close on the heels of celebrating its first read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are finally exchanged vows

MUMBAI: From The Voice coaches to husband and wife! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are married. The couple, who got engaged in late 2020, wed in an...read more

2
Cosmos-Maya releases brand new title song for leading kids’ TV show ‘Selfie With Bajrangi’

MUMBAI: Cosmos-Maya released a brand-new title audio signature for their superhit show Selfie With Bajrangi. The show is awaiting the release of its...read more

3
Gigi Hadid requested paparazzi to blur Zayn Malik and her daughters face

MUMBAI: Supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik became parents to baby Khai in September last year. Since then, the parents and their near and...read more

4
Enrique Iglesias kicks off his historic co-headlining North American Tour with Ricky Martin on September 25 in Las Vegas

MUMBAI: Billboard’s greatest Latin Artist of All Time and King of Latin Pop, global superstar Enrique Iglesias, is preparing to make history yet...read more

5
Malsons’ latest with Shashwat Sachdev, Shirley Setia, and Romy's neo-pop love number Tenu Vekhan Da is the love ballad of 2021

MUMBAI: The one genre that has everyone raving recently is Lo-fi and Bollywood’s very own music connoisseur musician Shashwat Sachdev seems to be...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games