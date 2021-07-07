HRVY teams up with R3HAB on Summer Smash "1 Day, 2 Nights"

MUMBAI: HRVY teams up once again with Morroccon-Dutch DJ R3hab for a hyper-accelerated rework of his club-ready Summer-smash, ‘1 Day 2 Nights’ - LISTEN HERE.

Unveiled last month with impressive The Wolf Of Wall Street-inspired visuals, HRVY’s first release on new label BMG is intended to be a feel-good anthem to soundtrack those long-awaited balmy club nights. R3hab’s influence on the new single takes the sound to new heights, adding an urgent, deep bassline and sinuous, chopped vocal-samples.

The track itself, already playlisted at Capital Radio and favourited by Mollie King for Best New Pop on Radio 1, initially takes inspiration from the DJs that HRVY has previously worked with – including R3hab himself, on previous single ‘Be Okay’.

‘1 Day 2 Nights’ was written by HRVY alongside Kylie Minogue and Sigala collaborator Danny Shah in London during lockdown, inspired by late Summer nights during pre-covid days. The track also calls upon Niamh Murphy (Little Mix, Melanie C) and is mixed by Will Reeves (Bree Runway, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Migos, Rico Nasty).

Of ‘1 Day 2 Nights’, HRVY said: “I wanted to make a song that sounded different to what I’d made before – I feel like everyone needs those big beats and sounds to get back out to.”

As well as quietly grafting to create his new sound over the last year, HRVY enjoyed an incredibly successful stint on the UK’s biggest TV show, “Strictly Come Dancing”, which saw him and his partner Janette Manrara become finalists, after breaking several show records together throughout their tenure.

Also during the pandemic, HRVY has been further adding to an impressive roster of collaborations which now includes the likes of Jonas Blue, SEEB, NOTD, Goodboys, esteemed Norwegian DJ and The Vamps collaborator Matoma, plus K-Pop group NCT Dream and Latino star Malu Travejo. HRVY also took his headline show to the Royal Albert Hall in April as part of the historic venue's 150th Anniversary celebration. The show drew a virtual audience of thousands worldwide.

At only 22 years old, HRVY fosters an incredibly mighty online following spanning the globe, over 800 million Spotify streams, and a string of sold out headline shows in North America, Asia and Australia. His live performances in the UK already include sold-out headline shows at Hammersmith Apollo and appearances at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, plus Capital FM’s Jingle Bell and Summertime Ball. His postponed live dates, including an extra night at London's iconic Palladium, are currently rescheduled to take place in October this year. “I’ve been waiting for this tour for over a year now” he said, “and I can’t wait to now be able to play new music to my fans who have been so patient.”

HRVY’s new label, BMG, reached a milestone last year with three albums occupying the UK top 10. HRVY recently joined their roster of talent which includes Kylie Minogue, Steps, JLS, McFly and KSI.