News |  07 Jul 2021 13:39 |  By RnMTeam

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are finally exchanged vows

MUMBAI: From The Voice coaches to husband and wife!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are married. The couple, who got engaged in late 2020, wed in an intimate ceremony on the "Honey Bee" artist's Oklahoma ranch while surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, July 3.
This news comes shortly after Stefani, who shares three kids with ex Gavin Rossdale, sparked marriage rumors for wearing what appeared to be a wedding band next to her engagement ring while out in Los Angeles with Shelton on June 12.

As fans may recall, Stefani, 51, and Shelton, 44, announced their engagement in October, with the "Cool" singer showing off her diamond sparkler on Instagram. "@blakeshelton yes please!" she captioned the photo, while the "God's Country" artist wrote on his social media page, "Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!"

It's been nearly six years since the "Happy Anywhere" singers first started dating after meeting on The Voice. At the time, Stefani was going through her split from husband Rossdale while Shelton was ending his marriage to Miranda Lambert.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Cutest Quotes

Indeed, it was heartbreak that first bonded the pair. After sharing news of his divorce, "I won't forget that day," Shelton told Billboard in 2016. "I looked over at Gwen - who I didn't really know - and she had these huge tears in her eyes. I thought, 'Wow, she feels super bad for me!'"

"That's kind of how our friendship and bond started, that day," he told the outlet. "It went from that, to checking in on each other once a week through email - 'This shit happened to me, what happened to you?' - to maybe three times a week, then every day, to 'Hey, here's my phone number if you ever want to text.' Next thing I know, I wake up and she's all I care about, and I'm ­wondering if she feels the same about me."

Needless to say, she most definitely feels the same way. "Blake is the greatest guy," she told Stellar magazine in March. "I look back over the past few years and look at pictures of when I first started kissing Blake, and I look the best I've ever looked in my life in those photos."

Throughout the year, the duo have teased their upcoming wedding plans, with Shelton admitted he wasn't helpful in the planning process - "she knows that it would be a pretty classless wedding if I was in control" - and Stefani getting a sweet escape at her bridal shower. As she joked on Instagram in early June, "I got kidnapped by my family to celebrate. I'm getting married!"

No doubt, this wedding was a night to remember.

Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton Singer music
