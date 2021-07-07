For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  07 Jul 2021 17:59 |  By RnMTeam

Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus bonds during fun theme park outing

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus recently stepped out for a fun-filled outing at the Space Jam: A New Legacy party at Six Flags' Magic Mountain in Valencia, Calif.
The musicians, who collaborated on the hit song "Easy" earlier this year, were photographed holding hands at the theme park on Tuesday, June 29.

During their out and about, the dynamic duo kept things low-key and casual. Demi, who came out as non-binary in May and uses they/them pronouns, wore a bright pink T-shirt and tie-dye sweatpants. The 28-year-old pop star paired their colorful look with white sneakers, a vibrant yellow fanny pack and a black beanie.

As for Noah? The 21-year-old singer opted for a similar cozy vibe and donned a white oversized sweatshirt, denim pants with bold prints and patches and a navy beanie.

According to Page Six, the singers were joined by Demi's longtime friend, Matthew Scott Montgomery.

Demi and Noah's recent outing comes a week after they performed for YouTube 2021 Pride.

"Thank you @noahcyrus for closing out the night w me for @youtube's pride 2021 celebration," the Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over singer wrote on Instagram. "I'm so happy we finally got to sing our song together #Easy."

Noah responded, "thank you for having me you [sic] were effortlessly perfect and im never not in awe of u."

Back in March, Page Six reported through a source that the superstars were "very close" after recording their song "Easy" together, hinting that they had a fling.

However, an insider close to Demi called the romance rumors "weird" and reiterated that "they're not dating."

"They have dinner sometimes, but they're not romantic," the source told the outlet at the time. "They got together for this song that sorta came together a bit last minute, and they hang out."

Both Noah and Demi haven't publicly commented on whether or not they are more than friends.

Of course, these days, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer appears to be focused on building a relationship with herself more than anything. In March, the Texas native opened up to Glamour about their queer identity and how their whirlwind engagement to Max Ehrich was eye-opening. The two broke up in September 2020.

"When I started getting older, I started realizing how queer I really am," Demi shared. "This past year, I was engaged to a man, and when it didn't work, I was like, 'This is a huge sign.' I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn't going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth."

"I know who I am and what I am, but I'm just waiting until a specific timeline to come out to the world as what I am," they said at the time. "I'm following my healers' timeline, and I'm using this time to really study and educate myself on my journey and what I'm preparing to do."

Demi Lovato Noah Cyrus music Singer
