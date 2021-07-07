For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  07 Jul 2021 15:19 |  By RnMTeam

Daniel Weber's band The Disparrows to have a three-hour-long live concert in Los Vegas

MUMBAI: A few weeks ago, composer and entrepreneur Daniel Weber made his way to Los Angeles for some personal engagements. He’s now gearing up for a music concert with his band, The Disparrows. It’s a unique show to be held in Las Vegas on July 9 with surprise special guests in attendance. Daniel will take charge as the singer and guitarist. Grant Loosvelt will be on the piano and the mouth organ, Stephen Tecci is the band’s bassist and Santiago Guardido will be in-charge of the drums. The band, formed in 2010, has albums like The Disparrows (2011) , Making Others Rich (2013) to Wasting Time (2018) to their credit .Daniel and the band have performed in India on a host of occasions at popular festivals and mixed-artiste gigs in the past.

Talking about their upcoming show, Daniel says, “It’s a challenge in today’s day and age to keep the audience hooked throughout a show. Keeping that in mind and also the fact that shows are sparingly being organised with live audiences. We have an all-original playlist for the day, comprising songs from our last three albums which have all been received well. I can only promise three hours of break-free rock-and-roll experience.”

Daniel, who was part of The Spyderz, started The Disparrows, over a decade ago with members who had day jobs to attend to. For instance, Bassist Stephen Tecci would produce music for other bands, and handle the business side of a mixed martial arts promotion company. Pianist Grant Loosvelt was a dentist in Beverly Hills and Daniel managed his wife Sunny Leone’s busy date diary alongside their businesses. The four-member band has come a long way since!

Tags
Daniel Weber band The Disparrows
Related news
News | 11 Jun 2021

K-pop band Tomorrow X Together release first English song 'Magic'

MUMBAI: The K-pop boy band Tomorrow X Together, popularly called TXT, have released the music video of their first English song, "Magic".

read more
News | 16 Mar 2021

Progressive metal band BENTHOS explore kaleidoscopic imagination with new "Cartesio" music video & single

MUMBAI: Experimental progressive metal band Benthos have revealed a new music video and single for the song "Cartesio". The video was directed by Stefano Galli. Watch it right now at this location.

read more
News | 15 Feb 2021

Daniel Weber's new track 'Sorry' from their album 'Wasting Time' releases today

MUMBAI: Musician and entrepreneur Daniel Weber’s association with music dates back to when he was 13. Along with bassist Stephen Tecci, he founded the band, The Disparrows, in 2010 and ever since, there has been no looking back for him. The band has been performing live gigs across the globe.

read more
News | 19 Nov 2020

Beetroot Juice released new independent song 'Beetroot Juice'

MUMBAI: Beetroot Juice is a 3pc outfit that was formed in 2019 with Aditya Bhagavatula on drums, and Abhin Iype and Birraj Singh on Keyboards and Synth.

read more
News | 31 Oct 2020

Cross-cultural band PREP drop their debut album

MUMBAI: Today, cross-cultural four-piece band PREP release their debut self-titled album on San Francisco based label, Bright Antenna Records. The ten-track album spans over 35 minutes and is a record tinged with pop, funk, soul, synths and much more.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Viacom18 enters into a strategic partnership with LaLiga; MTV India will now be the exclusive home of the legendary football league

MUMBAI: Viacom18 Media, India’s youngest and leading media conglomerate, continues to raise the bread more

News
9X Media appoints Priyanka Sinha Jha as Sr. VP & Head of SpotboyE

MUMBAI: 9X Media has appointed senior media strategist and journalistPriyanka Sinha Jha as Sr.read more

News
Everything Spotify in the month of June 2021

MUMBAI: Keeping you in our minds in everything we do, we continue to bring you a comprehensive sread more

News
NTIA support judicial review launched challenging inconsistencies in Cultural Recovery Fund Applications

MUMBAI: Little Lion Entertainment Ltd, who run The Crystal Maze LIVE Experiences in London and Maread more

News
Moj celebrates its first anniversary with the launch of #MojSuperstarHunt and a new anniversary lens with virtual avatar Mast Moji

MUMBAI: Close on the heels of celebrating its first read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Selena Gomez looks gorgeous in Bikinis from new collab with BFF

MUMBAI: When you're ready for another Selena Gomez swimwear collab, come and get it. A new collection for her BFF and former assistant Theresa Marie...read more

2
Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus bonds during fun theme park outing

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus recently stepped out for a fun-filled outing at the Space Jam: A New Legacy party at Six Flags' Magic Mountain in...read more

3
Chris Young and Kane Brown Top the Charts with "Famous Friends"

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young and global entertainer Kane Brown have topped the Mediabase country radio chart this week with their...read more

4
HRVY teams up with R3HAB on Summer Smash "1 Day, 2 Nights"

MUMBAI: HRVY teams up once again with Morroccon-Dutch DJ R3hab for a hyper-accelerated rework of his club-ready Summer-smash, ‘1 Day 2 Nights’ -...read more

5
MTV India and SaltScout, in association with SEEDS, launch 'MTV No Fever Sale, a celebrity closet fundraiser for Covid-19 relief

MUMBAI: As the nation continues to reel under the Covid Crisis, the need for communities to come together towards helping each other has never been...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games