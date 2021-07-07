Daniel Weber's band The Disparrows to have a three-hour-long live concert in Los Vegas

MUMBAI: A few weeks ago, composer and entrepreneur Daniel Weber made his way to Los Angeles for some personal engagements. He’s now gearing up for a music concert with his band, The Disparrows. It’s a unique show to be held in Las Vegas on July 9 with surprise special guests in attendance. Daniel will take charge as the singer and guitarist. Grant Loosvelt will be on the piano and the mouth organ, Stephen Tecci is the band’s bassist and Santiago Guardido will be in-charge of the drums. The band, formed in 2010, has albums like The Disparrows (2011) , Making Others Rich (2013) to Wasting Time (2018) to their credit .Daniel and the band have performed in India on a host of occasions at popular festivals and mixed-artiste gigs in the past.

Talking about their upcoming show, Daniel says, “It’s a challenge in today’s day and age to keep the audience hooked throughout a show. Keeping that in mind and also the fact that shows are sparingly being organised with live audiences. We have an all-original playlist for the day, comprising songs from our last three albums which have all been received well. I can only promise three hours of break-free rock-and-roll experience.”

Daniel, who was part of The Spyderz, started The Disparrows, over a decade ago with members who had day jobs to attend to. For instance, Bassist Stephen Tecci would produce music for other bands, and handle the business side of a mixed martial arts promotion company. Pianist Grant Loosvelt was a dentist in Beverly Hills and Daniel managed his wife Sunny Leone’s busy date diary alongside their businesses. The four-member band has come a long way since!