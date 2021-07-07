For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  07 Jul 2021 18:19 |  By RnMTeam

Chris Young and Kane Brown Top the Charts with "Famous Friends"

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young and global entertainer Kane Brown have topped the Mediabase country radio chart this week with their hit song, “Famous Friends.” The feat marks Chris’s 12th career No.1 single and the 6th for his RCA Records Nashville labelmate, Kane.

On learning the news, Chris shared to socials: “Finding out you have the number one song in Country Music is such a crazy feeling. My career started with a #37 #52 #37 in that order. If you had asked me if I ever thought I’d be celebrating my 12th number one… just wow… no words. @kanebrown_music so proud to share this one with you brother! Thank you to anyone reading this, @coreycrowder @carybarlowe (my co-writers and CC is my coproducer) , and all of Country Radio for sending this one to the top!!! #FamousFriends  #numberone.”

Written by Chris with Cary Barlowe and Corey Crowder from a headline tour stop in Tampa in 2018, the autobiographical song mentions Rutherford County, where Chris grew up in Tennessee, and Kane’s hometown of Hamilton County along with Nashville’s Davidson County – a.k.a. Music City. In addition to the Mediabase No. 1 this week for “Famous Friends,” the song took home the trophy for Collaborative Video of the Year at the CMT Music Awards and is already a No. 1 smash on SiriusXM’s The Highway, Music Row’s CountryBreakout radio chart and a 3-week No. 1 on Canadian country radio.

An anthemic tribute to the names, faces, and legendary stories that make up each hometown, “Famous Friends” is Chris and Kane’s first collaboration since working together on Kane’s 2017 song “Setting the Night On Fire.” Additionally, the song reunites the former tour mates from Chris’s 2018 Losing Sleep Headlining Tour - which included a sold-out hometown show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena - and is a full-circle moment since Kane’s first live concert experience as a young Country fan was a Brad Paisley and Chris Young tour stop.

With nearly five billion career streams in addition to his twelve No. 1 singles, Chris is also getting ready to release his highly anticipated 8th studio album – Famous Friends – on August 6.  Led by the chart-topping title track with Kane Brown, the 14-song project features several more of Chris’s famous friends, including collaborations with Lauren Alaina and Mitchell Tenpenny, plus background vocals from Sarah Buxton and Hillary Lindsey. Chris Young’s upcoming Famous Friends album is available at https://CY.lnk.to/FamousFriends and starting this Friday, you can listen to new song “One Of Them Nights” when you pre-order/pre-save the record.

Related news
News | 28 Jan 2021

Chris Young, MTSU celebrate grand opening of 'Chris Young Cafe,' unveiling of Tennessee Music Pathways marker

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum entertainer and former Middle Tennessee State University student Chris Young returned to his hometown Wednesday, Jan. 27, for the grand opening of a MTSU learning lab and live entertainment venue that bears his name.

read more
News | 07 Jan 2021

Chris Young and Kane Brown’s “Famous Friends” Most-Added at Country Radio This Week

MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum performer Chris Young and RCA Nashville labelmate and global entertainer Kane Brown are starting off the new year with the most-added single at country radio as “Famous Friends” tallies a total 53 combined Billboard and Country Aircheck/Mediabase stations.

read more
News | 23 Oct 2020

Chris Young wins CMT Music Award for emotional "Performance Of The Year"

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum entertainer Chris Young is humbled to have won his first-ever CMT Music Award trophy during last night’s awards ceremony on CMT, broadcast as part of a six-network simulcast across MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop TV and TV Land. Watch his response HERE.

read more
News | 16 Sep 2020

Chris Young notches 8 new R.I.A.A. certifications totaling over 7 million consumption units

MUMBAI: Multi-platinum entertainer and RCA Nashville recording artist Chris Young has accumulated some serious heavy metal from the R.I.A.A. in the last month – 8 total certifications, to be exact— signifying over 7 Million consumption units across several projects.

read more
News | 01 Sep 2020

Country superstar Chris Young headlines virtual vent benefitting Boys & Girls clubs of Middle Tennessee

MUMBAI: With children, teens, and parents feeling the stress of the global pandemic, country music superstar Chris Young is lending his talents to headline a benefit for Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee.

read more

