The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) announces the #EmpowerHerMusic initiative to empower female creators through knowledge and know-how

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), India’s only copyright society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of music, has announced the second phase of the #HERMUSIC campaign - #EmpowerHERMUSIC. The initiative will entail community outreach and nurture music program to foster a community of women creators and budding talents united through music. Provide a playground for all those who aspire to build a career in music and support the cause. Thus, helping to change the face of the music industry through a growing representation of women in music? #EmpowerHERMUSIC will commence with an hour-long session, “Education in Music” on 8th July at 5 PM (IST). The session will be LIVE on the IPRS Facebook page, hosted in association with Music Meleti and Dolby Laboratories. The session will focus on opportunities in Music Study, introducing the audience to over 25K courses and 400 universities worldwide to choose their stream of passion.

The #HERMUSIC initiative launched on 8th March - International Women’s day will be expanding into music nurture sessions on the 8th of every month. The #EmpowerHERMUSIC will thus serve as a platform to educate the young musicians through sessions on Song-writing bootcamp, The Art of Music Composing, Music beyond Songs, Creating Magic through Sound – Sound Design & Mixing masterclass, a session on Music Rights & Intellectual Property, Know-how about building the brand through Social Media & PR and Insights on Distribution & Marketing of Music.

Commenting on the #EmpowerHermusic initiative, Mr. Rakesh Nigam, CEO of, IPRS said, “We received a very encouraging response to the first leg of the campaign #UnleashHerMusic. Women songwriters, composers, independent artists, and industry insiders leading in their respective domains came together expressing their views on the under-representation of women in the field of music. We are glad to continue our efforts to encourage women in music and launch the next phase of the initiative - #EmpowerHerMusic to inform/educate female creators and create opportunities to know and hear from the best in the industry. Even though the number is still very less, we have started to witness female creators making their mark in the industry. We hope that with more initiatives in this direction, we will be able to unleash the untapped talent pool.”