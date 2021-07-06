On their 25th anniversary, a look back at why Coldplay is one of the most loved rock bands on the planet

MUMBAI: A quintessential story of underdogs with a burning passion for their craft, Coldplay has carved an exceptional niche for themselves in their 25-year run in music. From a small garage in London to headlining sold out international tours, the English boys have come a long way. Renowned for creating heartwarming songs that capture the trials and tribulations of simply being human, their hypnotic sound perfectly reflects the myriad of emotions we all experience. Their commendable diversity shines through in their discography, with tracks like Yellow and Paradise winning hearts with their touching lyrics and melodies tunes. Their music has an unnamable otherworldly aura that feels like the closest thing to a magic, a quality that has earned them diehard fans across the globe.

1. Yellow became the most requested song on MTV

Hands down one of their most successful tracks till date, Yellow became the song that changed it all for the English band. The melancholic record, hit number one on several charts internationally, on its way to become a legend. The accompanying simplistic music video featured front man Chris Martin walking on a gloomy beach. The video quickly became synonymous with the brand’s popularity, garnering a staggering 500+ MN views on YouTube.

2. Their First VMA win

Their first of many awards, the band stole the show with 3 wins, including Best Group Video, for their hit track “The Scientist”. Critics were in awe of the sentimental ballad, praising its ethereal composition and soulful lyrics. Their live rendition of the record had audiences speechless, with folks swaying away in stunned silence. The success of The Scientist skyrocketed the band into international fame, making them hot property in the music industry.

3. Viva La Vida Tour

Their 2-year long, fourth worldwide concert tour became one of the highest grossing tours of all time. From Europe to Asia, the band performed in more than 100 cities, with guest appearances from A list artists including Jay Z and Snow Patrol. The band sold more than half a billion tickets, the only band to have ever accomplished the stunning feat.

4. Their love for charity performances

Apart from their musical endeavors, the band strongly believes in activism and has shown their support for several key fundraisers. From ocean awareness to supporting victims of the Manchester bombing, they’ve performed in numerous charity concerts including Band Aid 20, Sound Relief and UK Teenage Cancer Trust. Furthermore, they made their way to India for the Global Citizen Festival where lucky fans were able to witness their magic in real time.

5. Hit collaborations with countless artists

Be it Rihanna or Kanye West, everyone wants to produce an alchemy with Coldplay. Their talent plays wonderfully with other artists, mixing musical styles to create hit after hit! Coldplay and Rihanna’s Princess of China is one such brilliant collaboration that won the duo a performance at the Grammy Awards. Beyonce, The Chainsmokers and Kanye West have also created music with the band, yielding superhits every time!

