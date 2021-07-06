For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  06 Jul 2021 16:56 |  By RnMTeam

MTV India and SaltScout, in association with SEEDS, launch 'MTV No Fever Sale, a celebrity closet fundraiser for Covid-19 relief

MUMBAI: As the nation continues to reel under the Covid Crisis, the need for communities to come together towards helping each other has never been more imperative. India’s leading youth entertainment brand, MTV has always been at the forefront of inspiring positive change and channeling the power of collaboration. As the first chapter of its latest MTV Cancel Covid initiative, the iconic youth brand in collaboration with SaltScout, an online e-commerce platform that supports fundraising for social causes, has launched MTV No Fever Sale - A celebrity closet fundraiser. The proceeds from the sale, conducted through Dolce Vee, a platform that conducts charity sales of preloved fashion, will be donated to SEEDS (Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society) , a leading non-profit organization that specializes in building community resilience against disasters and is actively responding to the Covid-19 emergency.

Set to go live at midnight of 1st July, MTV No Fever Sale will let fans shop from the closets of some of the renowned actors, singers and influencers from the entertainment industry such as Rannvijay Singha, Taapsee Pannu, Shilpa Shetty, Sunny Leone, Raftaar, Sushant Divgikar, Terence Lewis, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Varun Sood, Divya Agarwal, VJ Gaelyn, Nikhita Gandhi and many more. These celebs have come forward to donate clothes, accessories and memorable items owned by them for their fans to get a chance to shop for a cause. The initiative is an endeavor to mobilise the youth of the country and utilize their love for shopping for the greater good – “Shop for a Cause.”

Commenting on the initiative, Rannvijay Singha said, “In these unprecedented times, the country needs us to stand together, albeit virtually, more than ever. We can only sail through these difficult times if we help one another. I’m happy to contribute a few of my special pieces from my closet for a disruptive initiative like MTV No Fever Sale, in association with SaltScout. Shop from our closet during the sale and do your own bit to help fight the pandemic.”

“The pandemic shook the nation in ways none of us would have ever imagined and it breaks my heart to see people suffering. Amidst all the chaos, it is imperative that all of us come forward to help each other in the best possible way, and I’m happy to do my bit for a humbling initiative like this one which endeavors to mobilize the youth of the country to bring about a change”, added Shilpa Shetty.

Dr. Manu Gupta, Co-Founder, SEEDS said, "The unprecedented Covid crisis has jolted the nation, taking away people’s loved ones and causing untold suffering. We continue to be at the forefront in driving change. SEEDS’ association with MTV for a bold initiative like MTV No Fever Sale has hugely boosted our confidence of doing even more for fellow citizens. The unique celebrity closet fundraiser is an endeavor to mobilize youth of the country, with whom we hope to ultimately reach out to most marginalized communities in the country who have limited means and access to timely health care and vaccination.”

SaltScout Founder Komal Hiranandani added, "We've been delighted to see MTV, as the country's premier youth platform, lead by example. Through this novel initiative, they have brought together the country's top talent with its fan base to make giving back more engaging and to raise awareness about the many ways in which each of us can contribute. We are incredibly grateful to them, the panel of celebrity participants - the likes of which have never before been assembled, and the fans, who have been sincere in their efforts to help those in need every step of the way."

The fans can look forward to some of the most loved items of their favourite actors. The sale will have Taapsee Pannu’s fashionable black jacket and a white shirt she wore for the promotion of her new film, Shilpa Shetty’s gorgeous dress, Sunny Leone’s stunning skirt and top outfit worn on one of the seasons of MTV Splitsvilla, Sushant Divgikar’s scintillating gown worn at the Vogue Beauty Awards Red Carpet, Raftaar’s swanky cap and shoes, Rannvijay’s trendy sneakers, Varun Sood’s stylish jackets and shoes, Aparshakti Khurana’s funky shirt and a classy hat, Darshan Raval’s cool jackets, and so much more, that will give the fashion-conscious shoppers a chance to own their favourite celebrity’s belongings and extend help to those in need. The ground-breaking initiative also brings to light the ever-evolving phenomenon of pre-loved sustainable shopping, which addresses the impact of carbon footprint on the planet and the need for cleaner environment.

There is something each one of us can do to help fight the pandemic together. Support the cause with some therapeutic shopping, as the pieces are up for grabs at www.mtvnofeversale.com

As part of the next chapter of MTV Cancel Covid, MTV will launch more initiatives aimed at rallying the community and helping those in need to fight against the pandemic.

Tags
MTV India music Songs
Related news
News | 06 Jul 2021

Malsons’ latest with Shashwat Sachdev, Shirley Setia, and Romy's neo-pop love number Tenu Vekhan Da is the love ballad of 2021

MUMBAI: The one genre that has everyone raving recently is Lo-fi and Bollywood’s very own music connoisseur musician Shashwat Sachdev seems to be taking the lead in the beat with his vivacious new album Sha.

read more
News | 06 Jul 2021

On their 25th anniversary, a look back at why Coldplay is one of the most loved rock bands on the planet

MUMBAI: A quintessential story of underdogs with a burning passion for their craft, Coldplay has carved an exceptional niche for themselves in their 25-year run in music. From a small garage in London to headlining sold out international tours, the English boys have come a long way.

read more
News | 06 Jul 2021

Cosmos-Maya releases brand new title song for leading kids’ TV show ‘Selfie With Bajrangi’

MUMBAI: Cosmos-Maya released a brand-new title audio signature for their superhit show Selfie With Bajrangi.

read more
News | 06 Jul 2021

The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) announces the #EmpowerHerMusic initiative to empower female creators through knowledge and know-how

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), India’s only copyright society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of music, has announced the second phase of the #HERMUSIC campaign - #EmpowerHERMUSIC.

read more
News | 05 Jul 2021

Assamese singer-composer Kaysee: I never knew I had it in me to compose a Hindi language track

MUMBAI: Kabyashree Bora aka Kaysee was born in Golaghat, 23-year-old singer who was raised throughout Bokaghat, Kaliabor, Majuli and now Jorhat has gathered over 13.8k subscribers on her YouTube channel with just five songs.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Viacom18 enters into a strategic partnership with LaLiga; MTV India will now be the exclusive home of the legendary football league

MUMBAI: Viacom18 Media, India’s youngest and leading media conglomerate, continues to raise the bread more

News
9X Media appoints Priyanka Sinha Jha as Sr. VP & Head of SpotboyE

MUMBAI: 9X Media has appointed senior media strategist and journalistPriyanka Sinha Jha as Sr.read more

News
Everything Spotify in the month of June 2021

MUMBAI: Keeping you in our minds in everything we do, we continue to bring you a comprehensive sread more

News
NTIA support judicial review launched challenging inconsistencies in Cultural Recovery Fund Applications

MUMBAI: Little Lion Entertainment Ltd, who run The Crystal Maze LIVE Experiences in London and Maread more

News
Moj celebrates its first anniversary with the launch of #MojSuperstarHunt and a new anniversary lens with virtual avatar Mast Moji

MUMBAI: Close on the heels of celebrating its first read more

top# 5 articles

1
Watch the real life couple, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy create onscreen magic with Zee Music's latest mesmerising single!

MUMBAI: Handsome Actor, Gautam Rode's marriage to his stunning wife, the doe eyed and fresh faced, Pankhuri Awasthy was a trending and viral...read more

2
On their 25th anniversary, a look back at why Coldplay is one of the most loved rock bands on the planet

MUMBAI: A quintessential story of underdogs with a burning passion for their craft, Coldplay has carved an exceptional niche for themselves in their...read more

3
Jonita Gandhi and Deep Jandu collaborate for a new Punjabi single 'Mera Jee Karda'

MUMBAI: Mere Jee Karda song - Jonita Gandhi collaborates with Deep Jandu on an Independent Punjabi singleread more

4
The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) announces the #EmpowerHerMusic initiative to empower female creators through knowledge and know-how

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), India’s only copyright society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of...read more

5
Pop sensation Ritviz to drop surprise release ‘Khamoshi’, much-awaited collab with producer Karan Kanchan

MUMBAI: Two weeks ago Ritviz announced an ambitious and exciting plan of releasing 21 songs in 21 weeks but the pop sensation and electronica...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games