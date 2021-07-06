Jonita Gandhi and Deep Jandu collaborate for a new Punjabi single 'Mera Jee Karda'

MUMBAI: Mere Jee Karda song - Jonita Gandhi collaborates with Deep Jandu on an Independent Punjabi single

Singer Jonita Gandhi and Deep Jandu have come together for a new Punjabi single titled 'Mera Jee Karda' releasing on 5th July on YouTube. The first look of the song created buzz amongst the fans. Check out some exclusive shots of Jonita Gandhi and Deep Jandu from the shoot.

Talking about the song, Jonita Gandhi adds, ' I really enjoy singing in Punjabi so I had fun singing Mera Jee Karda. It's one of my first independent releases in Punjabi and I hope people react well to my voice in this song. When Deep reached out to collaborate, he was in Canada and I was in India at the time, so the creative process, recording and mix happened remotely. Thankfully by the time we shot for the video, I was home in Toronto. It was a lot of fun to work with Deep and his entire team. This was the first full fledged music video I've shot in Canada and it was a different experience than what I'm used to in India. I had such a great time and met some really amazing people in the process. Shoutout to the whole crew!'

Recently Jonita has released a mesmerising mashup of two Tamil songs 'Unakaaga and Innum Konjam', beautifully shot in her hometown Toronto. Check out the cover on her youtube channel -

Jonita Gandhi, who paved her journey from self-shot YouTube videos in her hometown in Canada to international recognition has proven her mettle with her effortless delivery across languages and genres. Jonita is known for her songs like Chellamma, The Breakup Song, Dil Ka Telephone and OMG Ponnu amongst many. Earlier this year, Jonita was seen on the famous Times Square Billboard along with Badshah, Yuvan Shankar Raja, and Uchana Amit for their multi-lingual collaboration ‘Top Tucker’.