For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  06 Jul 2021 12:07 |  By RnMTeam

Jonita Gandhi and Deep Jandu collaborate for a new Punjabi single 'Mera Jee Karda'

MUMBAI: Mere Jee Karda song - Jonita Gandhi collaborates with Deep Jandu on an Independent Punjabi single

Singer Jonita Gandhi and Deep Jandu have come together for a new Punjabi single titled 'Mera Jee Karda' releasing on 5th July on YouTube. The first look of the song created buzz amongst the fans. Check out some exclusive shots of Jonita Gandhi and Deep Jandu from the shoot.

Talking about the song, Jonita Gandhi adds, ' I really enjoy singing in Punjabi so I had fun singing Mera Jee Karda. It's one of my first independent releases in Punjabi and I hope people react well to my voice in this song. When Deep reached out to collaborate, he was in Canada and I was in India at the time, so the creative process, recording and mix happened remotely. Thankfully by the time we shot for the video, I was home in Toronto. It was a lot of fun to work with Deep and his entire team. This was the first full fledged music video I've shot in Canada and it was a different experience than what I'm used to in India. I had such a great time and met some really amazing people in the process. Shoutout to the whole crew!'

Recently Jonita has released a mesmerising mashup of two Tamil songs 'Unakaaga and Innum Konjam', beautifully shot in her hometown Toronto. Check out the cover on her youtube channel -

Jonita Gandhi, who paved her journey from self-shot YouTube videos in her hometown in Canada to international recognition has proven her mettle with her effortless delivery across languages and genres. Jonita is known for her songs like Chellamma, The Breakup Song, Dil Ka Telephone and OMG Ponnu amongst many. Earlier this year, Jonita was seen on the famous Times Square Billboard along with Badshah, Yuvan Shankar Raja, and Uchana Amit for their multi-lingual collaboration ‘Top Tucker’.

Tags
Jonita Gandhi Deep Jandu Mera Jee Karda Badshah
Related news
News | 02 Jul 2021

Badshah: I don't work for stardom

MUMBAI: He is among the top rappers in the country but Badshah insists he doesn't work for the stardom. It's also the reason, he adds, why the fear of losing stardom never bothers him.

read more
News | 01 Jul 2021

Jonita Gandhi and Deep Jandu collaborate for a new Punjabi single - Mera Jee Karda

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi and Pollywood artist Deep Jandu have come together for a new Punjabi single titled 'Mera Jee Karda' releasing on 5th July. The first look of the song was released yesterday and has created buzz amongst the fans.

read more
News | 23 Jun 2021

Badshah: Truly believe in magic of India, especially its music

MUMBAI: With last year's "Genda phool" and his latest track "Paani paani", rapper Badshah has started infusing Indian music and instruments in his compositions.

read more
News | 18 Jun 2021

MTV Beats Artist of the Month Jonita Gandhi: We are taking this opportunity to get personal with our viewers

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi is MTV Beats Artist of the Month.

read more
News | 18 Jun 2021

'Paani Paani' singer Aastha Gill: Badshah is more like a Family

MUMBAI: Musical power duo Aastha Gill and Badshah are back.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Viacom18 enters into a strategic partnership with LaLiga; MTV India will now be the exclusive home of the legendary football league

MUMBAI: Viacom18 Media, India’s youngest and leading media conglomerate, continues to raise the bread more

News
9X Media appoints Priyanka Sinha Jha as Sr. VP & Head of SpotboyE

MUMBAI: 9X Media has appointed senior media strategist and journalistPriyanka Sinha Jha as Sr.read more

News
Everything Spotify in the month of June 2021

MUMBAI: Keeping you in our minds in everything we do, we continue to bring you a comprehensive sread more

News
NTIA support judicial review launched challenging inconsistencies in Cultural Recovery Fund Applications

MUMBAI: Little Lion Entertainment Ltd, who run The Crystal Maze LIVE Experiences in London and Maread more

News
Moj celebrates its first anniversary with the launch of #MojSuperstarHunt and a new anniversary lens with virtual avatar Mast Moji

MUMBAI: Close on the heels of celebrating its first read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Cosmos-Maya releases brand new title song for leading kids’ TV show ‘Selfie With Bajrangi’

MUMBAI: Cosmos-Maya released a brand-new title audio signature for their superhit show Selfie With Bajrangi. The show is awaiting the release of its...read more

2
Watch the real life couple, Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Awasthy create onscreen magic with Zee Music's latest mesmerising single!

MUMBAI: Handsome Actor, Gautam Rode's marriage to his stunning wife, the doe eyed and fresh faced, Pankhuri Awasthy was a trending and viral...read more

3
Beat Boxer Abhishek Bhaskar launches his first NFT on WazirX NFT Marketplace

MUMBAI: While the music industry is still reeling under the effects of the pandemic with shows, concerts, and performances coming to a screeching...read more

4
On their 25th anniversary, a look back at why Coldplay is one of the most loved rock bands on the planet

MUMBAI: A quintessential story of underdogs with a burning passion for their craft, Coldplay has carved an exceptional niche for themselves in their...read more

5
Sarisha Kabra dropped beautiful single 'I Told You'

MUMBAI: Sarisha Kabra’s big day has arrived as she launched a beautiful English single "I Told You" which is written and sung by her. She is also...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games