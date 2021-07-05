Singer-Songwriter Zaeden unveils debut album Genesis 1:1 and announces Maiden Merchandise Line

MUMBAI: Zaeden turns 26 today and to mark the occasion, the singer-songwriter invites music enthusiasts once again into his smooth-as-ever woozy pop-filled world with the release of his much-awaited debut album on his label A to Zae. The reflective compilation ‘Genesis 1:1’, premiering on all major streaming platforms, proves why the fast-growing independent musician is deserving of the title.

With the inclusion of contributors such as Aakash Ravikrishnan, Tom Norris, Nischay Parekh, Hanita Bhambri, Nikita Ahuja, Yashraj, Polar Beats on the album, an intrinsic behind-the-scenes documentary premiered yesterday, 1st July 2021 which served as a fitting prelude to the album drop.

The 11-track release appropriately charts the successful changeover from DJ producer to singer-songwriter, which has earned the artist notoriety for his diverse musicianship.

Zaeden effortlessly recreates the warmth and vulnerability that are a signature on his recordings using contemporary Hindi pop sensibilities. The album is an engaging blend of intimate songwriting, foot-thudding instrumentation, breezy beats, silky vocals, earnest lyricism and immersive melodies that aspires to whisk away the listeners into a cinematic daydream.

Via the tracks, the artist navigates through relatable themes of infatuation, love, longing, detachment, heartbreak, and relationships in a pandemic struck world. The singer’s honied vocals over each song’s well-crafted production make the album quite the earworm designed for easy going listening. Lyrically, each of the tracks underline coming to terms with your true self, celebrating the good things in life and ultimately healing from any of your anxieties and traumas.

Speaking on the album Zaeden expands, “Genesis 1:1 has been both a redemptive and intimidating experience for me because it’s a genuine showcase that journals my experiences and emotions. The word ‘Genesis’ in its literal sense means the birth of something novel. It’s the perfect analogy for my career, it perfectly explains my evolution from DJ producer to singer-songwriter. All this while, through the transition I’ve come to re-discover myself as an artist and I couldn’t think of a better word than ‘Genesis’ to describe the birth of my new sound. Whilst creating this album my goal was to put out music that will be therapeutic and comforting, given the turbulent times we live in.”

He further states he released the new material to show appreciation for his fans hinting at a likely Genesis 1:1 line of merchandise in the works. “A big thank you for all the birthday love from my supporters. In return I’m dropping my album today and in a few days my debut line of merchandise inspired by Genesis 1:1:”

The 26-year-old started out as a DJ at the tender age of 14, which eventually led him to closing the show at David Guetta’s Mumbai concert and playing at popular festivals such as Tomorrowland. However, he threw a curveball at his fans in 2019 by unveiling his Hindi singer-songwriter persona. Since his vocal debut in 2019 with ‘Tere Bina’ which raked in 12 million views featuring Amyra Dastur, Zaeden has released over 10 tracks that have received critical acclaim and unprecedented fan support.

TRACKLIST

· Jaaye Na Tu feat. Nischay Parekh- A breezy, playful track that captivates the bright side of love and serves as the perfect road trip anthem

· 1000 Pieces feat. Polar Beats - A sullen track about an ended love affair. It showcases how sometimes past relationships have the influence to linger on in the present.

· Yaadein feat. AAKASH – A track that is reflective of the past, shows how a person reminiscing about deep-rooted memories that are attached to a person and a place

· Dooriyan feat. Aashna Hegde, Polar Beats- Inspired by how a pandemic has altered human relationships, this song is like a ray of sunshine as it shows how social distancing isn’t a barrier to true love

· Intezar feat. Somanshu Agarwal, Charan Preet Singh, Tom Norris- The track highlights the gut-wrenching phase after a temporary estrangement. It encapsulates the eagerness of a brooding lover to turn back time whilst he reminisces the happy moments spent together.

· Kho Gaya feat. Nikita Ahuja, Yashraj, Aakash Ravikrishnan - The track highlights the internal chaos a person experiences whilst refusing detachment from a situation that is destined to fall apart

· KTMBK feat. Hanita Bhambri, Polar Beats - A romantic ballad that highlights the feeling of being awestruck whilst around the love of your life.

· Kya Karoon? feat. Julia Haydon, Polar Beats – The track talks about fleeting infatuations and unconsummated high school crushes.

· Socha Na Tha feat. Kunaal Verma, Tom Norris, Polar Beats -The track is a celebration of that over-the-top feeling of being lovestruck and smitten by one’s partner

· Days feat. Budi, Polar Beats and Nikita Ahuja – The track is inspired by a thought process of ‘self-love not being selfish’ and is a subtle reminder of giving oneself priority and being unapologetic about it.