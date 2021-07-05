Sidhika Sharma to be starred alongside Jassie Gill in the Punjabi film 'Fuffad Ji' by Pankaj Batra

MUMBAI: The stunning Sidhika Sharma has made an impression on-screen before and has started shooting for her debut Punjabi film 'Fuffad Ji'. The actress 'Sau Sau Wari Khat Likhe' alongside Omkar Kapoor and to add further to her buzz, her previous singles have been outstanding, ‘Na Ji Na’ alongside Hardy Sandhu, 'Phulkari', "Love Conquers'', and "Tauba Tauba''.

The shooting of the Punjabi Film 'Fuffad Ji' starring Sidhika Sharma is currently ongoing, which is directed by Panjak Batra and the cast includes Gurnam Bhullar and Binnu Dhillon. It is now revealed that Sidhika Sharma will be seen alongside Punjab's sensation Jassie Gill. Sidhika Sharma will evidently be seen as a bride as she is seen wearing wedding attire which is a salwar suit in bright red with a dupatta on her head with golden borders, to add on the jewellery there is mang tikka and bangles with chuda latkhan which is mostly worn by Punjabi brides. While Jassie Gill is spotted wearing a Pagdi and a lilac shirt. Sidhika Sharma and Jassie Gill are hugging each other and there's no doubt they look good together on screen. After leaving a mark in the Punjabi Music industry, the Chandigarh girl is all excited to debut in the Punjabi film "Fuffad Ji". Also, she recently starred in an advertisement for a dairy brand with Sonu Sood.

On the work front, Sidhika Sharma will be debuting in Bollywood with the film ‘Vellapanti’ By Rajat Bakshi.