For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  05 Jul 2021 12:40 |  By RnMTeam

See Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes's two-year anniversary photos

MUMBAI: On Saturday, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes celebrated their two-year anniversary in the obvious 2021 manner: with a lot of PDA on social media.

Cabello posted a carousel of photos of her and Mendes cozying up over the years (they are some seriously cute pics).

“happy anniversary Kuko here’s to more joy, more friendship, and more love ,” she wrote.

Mendes posted a photo from the same beach date Cabello shared and tagged the Caribbean Islands as the location. In his pic, though, they are sharing a kiss.

“Happy 2 years my baby,” he wrote.

These two were friends for a couple of years before they confirmed their relationship, and now they are hardly shy about their romance.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mendes told Katie Krause that that he and Cabello have thought about the future.

“Is she your forever person? Do you talk about an engagement one day?,” Krause asked Mendes at about 1 minute and 45 seconds in the video below.

“Yeah, absolutely, I think for me it’s always been if I’m not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don’t know, I really think when you know, you know,” he said. “She’s been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old. I don’t know, at the same time, I know we’re really young so I don’t want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person.”

Tags
Shawn Mendes Camila Cabello Singer music
Related news
News | 05 Jul 2021

Assamese singer-composer Kaysee: I never knew I had it in me to compose a Hindi language track

MUMBAI: Kabyashree Bora aka Kaysee was born in Golaghat, 23-year-old singer who was raised throughout Bokaghat, Kaliabor, Majuli and now Jorhat has gathered over 13.8k subscribers on her YouTube channel with just five songs.

read more
News | 05 Jul 2021

Beat Boxer Abhishek Bhaskar launches his first NFT on WazirX NFT Marketplace

MUMBAI: While the music industry is still reeling under the effects of the pandemic with shows, concerts, and performances coming to a screeching halt, artists now have a new avenue to generate revenue and give their fans something new.  

read more
News | 05 Jul 2021

Singer-Songwriter Zaeden unveils debut album Genesis 1:1 and announces Maiden Merchandise Line

MUMBAI: Zaeden turns 26 today and to mark the occasion, the singer-songwriter invites music enthusiasts once again into his smooth-as-ever woozy pop-filled world with the release of his much-awaited debut album on his label A to Zae.

read more
News | 05 Jul 2021

Sarisha Kabra dropped beautiful single 'I Told You'

MUMBAI: Sarisha Kabra’s big day has arrived as she launched a beautiful English single "I Told You" which is written and sung by her. She is also featuring in this video as a lead.

read more
News | 05 Jul 2021

Akansha Bandari and Sez on the Beat’s with new song Ranjhana

MUMBAI: Akansha Bandari and Sez on the Beat’s new song Ranjhana, which features actor Sanket Mehta, is the new wedding anthem. Released by Velvet Vibes, the song has a fresh sound thanks to Akanksha’s serene vocals & Sez on the Beat’s contemporary music production.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Viacom18 enters into a strategic partnership with LaLiga; MTV India will now be the exclusive home of the legendary football league

MUMBAI: Viacom18 Media, India’s youngest and leading media conglomerate, continues to raise the bread more

News
9X Media appoints Priyanka Sinha Jha as Sr. VP & Head of SpotboyE

MUMBAI: 9X Media has appointed senior media strategist and journalistPriyanka Sinha Jha as Sr.read more

News
Everything Spotify in the month of June 2021

MUMBAI: Keeping you in our minds in everything we do, we continue to bring you a comprehensive sread more

News
NTIA support judicial review launched challenging inconsistencies in Cultural Recovery Fund Applications

MUMBAI: Little Lion Entertainment Ltd, who run The Crystal Maze LIVE Experiences in London and Maread more

News
Moj celebrates its first anniversary with the launch of #MojSuperstarHunt and a new anniversary lens with virtual avatar Mast Moji

MUMBAI: Close on the heels of celebrating its first read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Sarisha Kabra dropped beautiful single 'I Told You'

MUMBAI: Sarisha Kabra’s big day has arrived as she launched a beautiful English single "I Told You" which is written and sung by her. She is also...read more

2
Pop sensation Ritviz to drop surprise release ‘Khamoshi’, much-awaited collab with producer Karan Kanchan

MUMBAI: Two weeks ago Ritviz announced an ambitious and exciting plan of releasing 21 songs in 21 weeks but the pop sensation and electronica...read more

3
Beat Boxer Abhishek Bhaskar launches his first NFT on WazirX NFT Marketplace

MUMBAI: While the music industry is still reeling under the effects of the pandemic with shows, concerts, and performances coming to a screeching...read more

4
Assamese singer-composer Kaysee: I never knew I had it in me to compose a Hindi language track

MUMBAI: Kabyashree Bora aka Kaysee was born in Golaghat, 23-year-old singer who was raised throughout Bokaghat, Kaliabor, Majuli and now Jorhat has...read more

5
Akansha Bandari and Sez on the Beat’s with new song Ranjhana

MUMBAI: Akansha Bandari and Sez on the Beat’s new song Ranjhana, which features actor Sanket Mehta, is the new wedding anthem. Released by Velvet...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games