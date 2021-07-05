See Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes's two-year anniversary photos

MUMBAI: On Saturday, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes celebrated their two-year anniversary in the obvious 2021 manner: with a lot of PDA on social media.
Cabello posted a carousel of photos of her and Mendes cozying up over the years (they are some seriously cute pics).
“happy anniversary Kuko here’s to more joy, more friendship, and more love ,” she wrote.
Mendes posted a photo from the same beach date Cabello shared and tagged the Caribbean Islands as the location. In his pic, though, they are sharing a kiss.
“Happy 2 years my baby,” he wrote.
These two were friends for a couple of years before they confirmed their relationship, and now they are hardly shy about their romance.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mendes told Katie Krause that that he and Cabello have thought about the future.
“Is she your forever person? Do you talk about an engagement one day?,” Krause asked Mendes at about 1 minute and 45 seconds in the video below.
“Yeah, absolutely, I think for me it’s always been if I’m not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don’t know, I really think when you know, you know,” he said. “She’s been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old. I don’t know, at the same time, I know we’re really young so I don’t want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person.”
MUMBAI: Viacom18 Media, India’s youngest and leading media conglomerate, continues to raise the bread more
MUMBAI: 9X Media has appointed senior media strategist and journalistPriyanka Sinha Jha as Sr.read more
MUMBAI: Keeping you in our minds in everything we do, we continue to bring you a comprehensive sread more
MUMBAI: Little Lion Entertainment Ltd, who run The Crystal Maze LIVE Experiences in London and Maread more
MUMBAI: Close on the heels of celebrating its first read more
MUMBAI: Sarisha Kabra’s big day has arrived as she launched a beautiful English single "I Told You" which is written and sung by her. She is also...read more
MUMBAI: Two weeks ago Ritviz announced an ambitious and exciting plan of releasing 21 songs in 21 weeks but the pop sensation and electronica...read more
MUMBAI: While the music industry is still reeling under the effects of the pandemic with shows, concerts, and performances coming to a screeching...read more
MUMBAI: Kabyashree Bora aka Kaysee was born in Golaghat, 23-year-old singer who was raised throughout Bokaghat, Kaliabor, Majuli and now Jorhat has...read more
MUMBAI: Akansha Bandari and Sez on the Beat’s new song Ranjhana, which features actor Sanket Mehta, is the new wedding anthem. Released by Velvet...read more