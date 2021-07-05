Sarisha Kabra dropped beautiful single 'I Told You'

MUMBAI: Sarisha Kabra’s big day has arrived as she launched a beautiful English single "I Told You" which is written and sung by her. She is also featuring in this video as a lead.

The key point of this video is that at her age, she is one of the few in India who did any such kind of English track.

The second key point is the music producer of this track is #karharmaidanfateh and #terabaapaya fame Vikram Montrose who is one of the most versatile and successful Music Director in the bollywood industry.

The song is Directed by #logkyakahenge fame Abhinav Shekhar, who is quite advance with his Direction skills and plus having soul of writer, Singer, composer, rapper and dancer.

Sarisha Kabra is an artist who loves singing, dancing, acting, wavebording, playing cricket and much more.

At a very early age of 8 years, she did her first live concert and from there, her journey started. She did many live singing concerts and radio interviews. Not Only in India but also she has given an interview on her singing talent in Tokyo, FM Ginza studio Japan. She Has worked in a short film on "menstruation cycle” for FOX Channel, Brazil.

Singing is in her nerves and this is what she wants to go ahead with. She has contributed to a music video cover " Aie Watan"along with a National and Filmfare award winner Shaasha Tirupati.

During Lockdown she did a song for song fest "O BANDEYA", a song for the Entire Nation.

Jingles for Doordarshan, International toy brand Chalk n chuckles and a music video on Ganesha. Did jingles for Doordarshan Gujrathi,Marathi and Hindi too.