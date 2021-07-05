For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  05 Jul 2021 14:57 |  By RnMTeam

Sarisha Kabra dropped beautiful single 'I Told You'

MUMBAI: Sarisha Kabra’s big day has arrived as she launched a beautiful English single "I Told You" which is written and sung by her. She is also featuring in this video as a lead.

The key point of this video is that at her age, she is one of the few in India who did any such kind of English track.

The second key point is the music producer of this track is #karharmaidanfateh and #terabaapaya fame Vikram Montrose who is one of the most versatile and successful Music Director in the bollywood industry.
The song is Directed by #logkyakahenge fame Abhinav Shekhar, who is quite advance with his Direction skills and plus having soul of writer, Singer, composer, rapper and dancer.

Sarisha Kabra is an artist who loves singing, dancing, acting, wavebording, playing cricket and much more.

At a very early age of 8 years, she did her first live concert and from there, her journey started. She did many live singing concerts and radio interviews. Not Only in India but also she has given an interview on her singing talent in Tokyo, FM Ginza studio Japan. She Has worked in a short film on "menstruation cycle” for FOX Channel, Brazil.

Singing is in her nerves and this is what she wants to go ahead with. She has contributed to a music video cover " Aie Watan"along with a National and Filmfare award winner Shaasha Tirupati.

During Lockdown she did a song for song fest "O BANDEYA", a song for the Entire Nation.

Jingles for Doordarshan, International toy brand Chalk n chuckles and a music video on Ganesha. Did jingles for Doordarshan Gujrathi,Marathi and Hindi too.

Tags
Sarisha Kabra I told you Abhinav Shekhar Singer
Related news
News | 05 Jul 2021

See Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes's two-year anniversary photos

MUMBAI: On Saturday, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes celebrated their two-year anniversary in the obvious 2021 manner: with a lot of PDA on social media. Cabello posted a carousel of photos of her and Mendes cozying up over the years (they are some seriously cute pics).

read more
News | 05 Jul 2021

Pop sensation Ritviz to drop surprise release ‘Khamoshi’, much-awaited collab with producer Karan Kanchan

MUMBAI: Two weeks ago Ritviz announced an ambitious and exciting plan of releasing 21 songs in 21 weeks but the pop sensation and electronica producer already has a surprise in store for fans - this time in the shape of the much-awaited collaboration with prolific producer Karan Kanchan that rele

read more
News | 02 Jul 2021

Badshah: I don't work for stardom

MUMBAI: He is among the top rappers in the country but Badshah insists he doesn't work for the stardom. It's also the reason, he adds, why the fear of losing stardom never bothers him.

read more
News | 02 Jul 2021

Milind Gaba: Nikki Tamboli is savage, I had an amazing experience working with her

MUMBAI: Singer Milind Gaba's gamechanger track "Yaar mod do", which he created in collaboration with Guru Randhawa, is still a favourite among youth after years.

read more
News | 02 Jul 2021

Yasser Desai's single 'Aankhiyan da ghar' featuring Nia Sharma out

MUMBAI: Singer Yasser Desai's latest single, the romantic track "Aankhiyan da ghar" was released on Friday.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Viacom18 enters into a strategic partnership with LaLiga; MTV India will now be the exclusive home of the legendary football league

MUMBAI: Viacom18 Media, India’s youngest and leading media conglomerate, continues to raise the bread more

News
9X Media appoints Priyanka Sinha Jha as Sr. VP & Head of SpotboyE

MUMBAI: 9X Media has appointed senior media strategist and journalistPriyanka Sinha Jha as Sr.read more

News
Everything Spotify in the month of June 2021

MUMBAI: Keeping you in our minds in everything we do, we continue to bring you a comprehensive sread more

News
NTIA support judicial review launched challenging inconsistencies in Cultural Recovery Fund Applications

MUMBAI: Little Lion Entertainment Ltd, who run The Crystal Maze LIVE Experiences in London and Maread more

News
Moj celebrates its first anniversary with the launch of #MojSuperstarHunt and a new anniversary lens with virtual avatar Mast Moji

MUMBAI: Close on the heels of celebrating its first read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Pop sensation Ritviz to drop surprise release ‘Khamoshi’, much-awaited collab with producer Karan Kanchan

MUMBAI: Two weeks ago Ritviz announced an ambitious and exciting plan of releasing 21 songs in 21 weeks but the pop sensation and electronica...read more

2
Beat Boxer Abhishek Bhaskar launches his first NFT on WazirX NFT Marketplace

MUMBAI: While the music industry is still reeling under the effects of the pandemic with shows, concerts, and performances coming to a screeching...read more

3
Assamese singer-composer Kaysee: I never knew I had it in me to compose a Hindi language track

MUMBAI: Kabyashree Bora aka Kaysee was born in Golaghat, 23-year-old singer who was raised throughout Bokaghat, Kaliabor, Majuli and now Jorhat has...read more

4
Akansha Bandari and Sez on the Beat’s with new song Ranjhana

MUMBAI: Akansha Bandari and Sez on the Beat’s new song Ranjhana, which features actor Sanket Mehta, is the new wedding anthem. Released by Velvet...read more

5
Sarisha Kabra dropped beautiful single 'I Told You'

MUMBAI: Sarisha Kabra’s big day has arrived as she launched a beautiful English single "I Told You" which is written and sung by her. She is also...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games