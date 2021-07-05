Beat Boxer Abhishek Bhaskar launches his first NFT on WazirX NFT Marketplace

MUMBAI: While the music industry is still reeling under the effects of the pandemic with shows, concerts, and performances coming to a screeching halt, artists now have a new avenue to generate revenue and give their fans something new.

WazirX NFT Marketplace, the biggest platform for buying and selling Non Fungible Tokens(NFTs) is giving artists across industries, an opportunity to create bespoke digital art that can be bought by their fans.

One such artist is India's leading Beat Boxer, Abhishek Bhaskar. Abhishek dropped his first NFT on WazirX on 1st July and its uniqueness is bound to grab eyeballs. He is India's first-beat boxer to drop an NFT. The NFT is the first beatboxing-generated digital art where essentially one can see the human voice apart from hearing it. Abhishek has conducted India's biggest Beatboxing workshops with Viral Kohli, Ranveer Singh and Chris Gayle.

Commenting on the same, Abhishek says "It's a one of a kind art and I have been working on it since 2016. This kind of unique art has a sizeable and ever growing market and a credible platform like WazirX give artists a new avenue to generate revenue. I looking forward to creating more NFTs in the near future.”

Apart from Abhishek, WazirX NFT Marketplace has some of the country’s most talented artists associated with them. Names like Lydian Nadhaswaram (music composer & world’s best child pianist), Drummer Sambit Chatterjee, are in the process of creating their unique NFTs and will be dropping them on WazirX marketplace soon.

With NFTs quickly gaining grounds and platforms like WazirX providing artists and buyers a smooth trading experience, its safe to say virtual & digital art and its ever-growing fan base are both here to stay.