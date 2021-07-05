Assamese singer-composer Kaysee: I never knew I had it in me to compose a Hindi language track

MUMBAI: Kabyashree Bora aka Kaysee was born in Golaghat, 23-year-old singer who was raised throughout Bokaghat, Kaliabor, Majuli and now Jorhat has gathered over 13.8k subscribers on her YouTube channel with just five songs. Each of her songs has a flair of dark undertone with a mix of hip-hop and slow jazz making it easily distinguishable from the myriad of others (although she would still sway to any energetic Bollywood number as well).

Recently the official teaser of Qubool Hai 2.0 dropped on February 10 where Kaysee has sung and composed the track. Abhigyan Jha has penned the track.

Both Abhigyan and Mrinal are producers and directors of the musical web series The Socho Project where Kaysee did the playback for the character MJ, under the banner of Mrinal and Abhigyan Jha Productions (MAJ). The Indian writer, screenwriter, producer, and director duo are also the producers for Qubool Hai 2.0.

On asking Kaysee about her experience working with Abhigyan and Mrinal Jha, she expressed, “They give me a creative space and inspire me to think out of the box. Abhigyan sir’s words are so powerful. Melodies come out automatically and words flow out naturally. I don’t have to put much efforts when I have to compose for his words. I never knew I had it in me to compose in Hindi language since it is not my native language, still, I gave it my best shot and I think it was my best experience ever. While working with The Socho Project I had the opportunity to meet Mrinal Jha and Abhigyan Jha and it was Mrinal ma’am, who offered me the opportunity to create the score for her show Qubool Hai 2.0.”