Taylor Swift and Big Red Machine released 'Renegade'

MUMBAI: Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon's Big Red Machine has released "Renegade," the first of two collaborations with Taylor Swift.
Dessner co-produced and co-wrote Swift's 2020 albums "Folklore" and "Evermore."
Of the collaboration, Swift wrote on Instagram: "I can't believe I get to work with Aaron Dessner. When Aaron came into my life, I was ushered into his world of free-flowing creativity where you don't overthink, you just make music. His generosity of spirit and humility bleeds into every part of his life, and that's why so many artists have jumped at the chance to be a part of his collaborative project, Big Red Machine. A song we wrote (which also features Justin Vernon) is out today! It's called Renegade. Thanks Aaron for asking me to show up at your party.)
When @Aaron_Dessner came into my life, I was ushered into his world of free-flowing creativity where you don’t overthink, you just make music. A song we wrote for his project @BRMadjv (which also features Justin Vernon) is out! It’s called Renegade. https://t.co/qisY2CQ0bJ pic.twitter.com/PzTMNyskDS
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 2, 2021
Both of the group's songs with Swift will be featured on the group's second album, "How Long Do You Think It's Gonna Last?," which is set for an Aug. 27 release.
Also featured on the new album are Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold, Sharon Van Etten, Ben Howard and more.
Dessner is a founding member of the band The National and co-founded Big Red Machine with Vernon, of Bon Iver, in 2008.
