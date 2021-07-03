Rubii reaches for the skies with new single 'Fusing'

MUMBAI: A dreamy and infectious electro-pop track drawing on hyper-pop and electronic influences, 'Fusing' is the main single off Rubii's upcoming EP, 'Time Flies'. The track is about rising from a slump, releasing your true potential and being the best version of yourself — something we all can relate to after a year of disruption and isolation due to the pandemic. "Creating something as energetic and hopeful as Fusing was a way to kick back into gear and create a spirit of resurgence, which is something I hope the track can bring to others," Rubii states. Just like the standout line in the song: "fusing like a free energy," Rubii wants you to find the motivation to simply become your best.
MUMBAI: Keeping you in our minds in everything we do, we continue to bring you a comprehensive sread more
MUMBAI: Little Lion Entertainment Ltd, who run The Crystal Maze LIVE Experiences in London and Maread more
MUMBAI: Close on the heels of celebrating its first read more
MUMBAI: Airbit, the online hub and marketplace for beatmakers has collected and distributed more read more
MUMBAI: Leading short video platform MX TakaTak has emerged as the preferred destination for Indread more
MUMBAI: Fitness enthusiast and social media influencer Krishna Shroff, who is the sister of Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, makes her screen debut with...read more
MUMBAI: Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon's Big Red Machine has released "Renegade," the first of two collaborations with Taylor Swift. Dessner co-...read more
MUMBAI: He is among the top rappers in the country but Badshah insists he doesn't work for the stardom. It's also the reason, he adds, why the fear...read more
MUMBAI: Composer Santhosh Narayanan, who recently scored music for the Dhanush-starrer "Jagame Thandhiram", feels independent music in the Tamil...read more
MUMBAI: A romantic loving melody which grips you right from the start. Simple words, but very layered melodies, and that's the best combination that...read more