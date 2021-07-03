Rubii reaches for the skies with new single 'Fusing'

MUMBAI: A dreamy and infectious electro-pop track drawing on hyper-pop and electronic influences, 'Fusing' is the main single off Rubii's upcoming EP, 'Time Flies'. The track is about rising from a slump, releasing your true potential and being the best version of yourself — something we all can relate to after a year of disruption and isolation due to the pandemic. "Creating something as energetic and hopeful as Fusing was a way to kick back into gear and create a spirit of resurgence, which is something I hope the track can bring to others," Rubii states. Just like the standout line in the song: "fusing like a free energy," Rubii wants you to find the motivation to simply become your best.