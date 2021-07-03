For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  03 Jul 2021 16:08 |  By RnMTeam

Rubii reaches for the skies with new single 'Fusing'

MUMBAI: A dreamy and infectious electro-pop track drawing on hyper-pop and electronic influences, 'Fusing' is the main single off Rubii's upcoming EP, 'Time Flies'. The track is about rising from a slump, releasing your true potential and being the best version of yourself — something we all can relate to after a year of disruption and isolation due to the pandemic. "Creating something as energetic and hopeful as Fusing was a way to kick back into gear and create a spirit of resurgence, which is something I hope the track can bring to others," Rubii states. Just like the standout line in the song: "fusing like a free energy," Rubii wants you to find the motivation to simply become your best.

Tags
Rubii Fusing music
Related news
News | 03 Jul 2021

Taylor Swift and Adele ready for a collab?

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift and Adele are rumored to be releasing a collab, and fans are freaking out.

read more
News | 03 Jul 2021

Rapper D'Evil makes his debut innings in a title track for a Bollywood Film with Toofaan

MUMBAI: Mumbai based rapper and signee on DIVINE’s Gully Gang, D’Evil aka Dhaval Parab makes his maiden innings in the title track of a Bollywood movie with a high-octane anthem of this year’s most awaited summer blockbusters, Toofaan.

read more
News | 02 Jul 2021

Kamal Kumar and Nia Sharma's much anticipated romantic track "Aankhiyan Da Ghar" is out now

MUMBAI: A romantic loving melody which grips you right from the start. Simple words, but very layered melodies, and that's the best combination that perfectly describes "Aankhiyan Da Ghar" Song Link-

read more
News | 02 Jul 2021

Badshah: I don't work for stardom

MUMBAI: He is among the top rappers in the country but Badshah insists he doesn't work for the stardom. It's also the reason, he adds, why the fear of losing stardom never bothers him.

read more
News | 02 Jul 2021

Yasser Desai's single 'Aankhiyan da ghar' featuring Nia Sharma out

MUMBAI: Singer Yasser Desai's latest single, the romantic track "Aankhiyan da ghar" was released on Friday.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Everything Spotify in the month of June 2021

MUMBAI: Keeping you in our minds in everything we do, we continue to bring you a comprehensive sread more

News
NTIA support judicial review launched challenging inconsistencies in Cultural Recovery Fund Applications

MUMBAI: Little Lion Entertainment Ltd, who run The Crystal Maze LIVE Experiences in London and Maread more

News
Moj celebrates its first anniversary with the launch of #MojSuperstarHunt and a new anniversary lens with virtual avatar Mast Moji

MUMBAI: Close on the heels of celebrating its first read more

News
Airbit collects $2.5 million in YouTube monetization for producers in first half of 2021

MUMBAI: Airbit, the online hub and marketplace for beatmakers has collected and distributed more read more

News
MX TakaTak introduces the Launchpad Program: An initiative to foster the growing UGC creator community on its platform

MUMBAI: Leading short video platform MX TakaTak has emerged as the preferred destination for Indread more

top# 5 articles

1
Krishna Shroff's debut music video celebrates womanhood

MUMBAI: Fitness enthusiast and social media influencer Krishna Shroff, who is the sister of Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, makes her screen debut with...read more

2
Taylor Swift and Big Red Machine released 'Renegade'

MUMBAI: Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon's Big Red Machine has released "Renegade," the first of two collaborations with Taylor Swift. Dessner co-...read more

3
Badshah: I don't work for stardom

MUMBAI: He is among the top rappers in the country but Badshah insists he doesn't work for the stardom. It's also the reason, he adds, why the fear...read more

4
Tamil composer Santhosh Narayanan: I call this golden time for indie music

MUMBAI: Composer Santhosh Narayanan, who recently scored music for the Dhanush-starrer "Jagame Thandhiram", feels independent music in the Tamil...read more

5
Kamal Kumar and Nia Sharma's much anticipated romantic track "Aankhiyan Da Ghar" is out now

MUMBAI: A romantic loving melody which grips you right from the start. Simple words, but very layered melodies, and that's the best combination that...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games